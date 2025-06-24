Dispute over boat trips to Skellig Michael resolved, court told

People protesting last month against OPW not opening Skellig Michael for landings. Photograph: Stephen Power

The High Court dispute over boat trips to Skellig Michael has been resolved.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons was told on Tuesday that the parties had reached a settlement and a hearing date for the main case in the dispute next month could be vacated.

Earlier this month the judge granted an application by the Office of Public Works (OPW) to lift an automatic suspension on landing at the Unesco heritage site and former monastic island which was also used as a film location for the Star Wars films , The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

It meant boat trips to the island off the Kerry coast could begin for the summer 2025 season immediately.

Annual landing permits issued by the OPW for mid-May to September were automatically suspended when two unsuccessful bidders for the licences brought a High Court challenge to the decision.

The OPW then had to apply to the court asking that the stay be lifted pending hearing of the substantive challenge.

The unsuccessful bidders, Atlantic Endeavour Ltd and SMBT Ltd trading as Skellig Michael Boat Trips, disagreed with the OPW interpretation of the legal effect of the automatic suspension.

They contended that there are a number of mechanisms open whereby landing permits might legitimately be granted to the successful tenderers for the balance of the 2025 season, while preserving their own right to challenge the allocation of landing permits for the 2026 and subsequent seasons.

Mr Justice Simons, following a hearing, ordered the stay be lifted.

He said his judgment entailed no finding whatsoever on whether the outcome of the tender process allows the OPW to confine the right to land passengers to the 15 successful tenderers for a five-year period.

The proper interpretation of the request for tender and associated documentation, and the legal consequences of the tender process, remain open for debate at the trial of the action, he said.

On Tuesday, David Dodd BL, for Atlantic and SMBT, said the matter had been resolved and a hearing date for July could be vacated. He said his clients were very happy with the outcome especially in light of the judge’s decision earlier this month.

The OPW had agreed to pay his side’s costs.

The judge struck out the case.