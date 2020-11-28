Georgia captain Sharikadze still rates Ireland among the world’s best

‘You cannot really say if they are first or fifth. It depends on the game day’

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze in action against England’s Owen Farrell in the Autumn Nations Cup game at Twickenham. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze in action against England’s Owen Farrell in the Autumn Nations Cup game at Twickenham. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze insists Ireland remain one of the world’s best teams.

Andy Farrell’s side have suffered a succession of defeats against elite opposition, losing twice to England and once to France since last year’s World Cup quarter-final exit at the hands of New Zealand.

Sharikadze will lead his country out in Dublin on Sunday afternoon (2pm) bidding to spring an upset in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The 27-year-old believes Ireland – ranked fifth in the world – should be considered among rugby’s leading nations, citing contrasting recent results between New Zealand and Argentina to illustrate his point.

“I would say that difference is very close,” Sharikadze said of the gap between Ireland and higher-ranked sides.

“If you take today’s example, we’ve seen Argentina beat New Zealand two weeks ago and today [Saturday] they lost, so you can’t really tell who is a better team. It’s decided in the game day.

“One day Ireland will win and the following week the opposition will win.

“I would say Ireland is one of the top teams in the world, and you cannot really say if they are first or fifth. It depends on the game day.”

Georgia have lost each of their previous four meetings with Ireland and are yet to score a point in the Autumn Nations Cup.

The Lelos went down 18-0 to Wales last weekend, following a 40-0 drubbing against England.

Head coach Levan Maisashvili has made six changes to the team beaten in Llanelli, with Soso Matiashvili and Tamaz Mchedlidze returning to the backline and Shalva Mamukashvili, Nodar Cheishvili, Lasha Jaiani and Tornike Jalagonia coming into the forward pack.

Centre Sharikadze, who has spent his entire club career in France, has called for the team to be more efficient with their chances.

“We need to use our opportunities better. Every time we have an opportunity to score, we need to score,” he said.

“At the moment we haven’t been very careful with that, so we wasted quite big opportunities.

“Hopefully for tomorrow’s game we can be better than that.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.