Joey Carbery signs Munster contract extension until 2022

23-year-old Ireland outhalf extends deal after joining from Leinster last summer

Joey Carbery has signed a new deal with Munster until 2022. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Munster have confirmed Ireland outhalf Joey Carbery has signed a new contract with the province until 2022.

23-year-old Carbery joined Munster from Leinster in 2018 on a two-year deal and has now extended his contract at Thomond Park for a further two years.

Carbery left Leinster in order to get more game time at outhalf, and despite injury troubles he is the Champions Cup top scorer, racking up 68 points in the pool stages.

The Kiwi-born 10 last featured in Ireland’s Six Nations win over Scotland in February, with a hamstring injury keeping him out of action subsequently.

However Munster coachJohan van Graan is hopeful he will be able to return to action at the same venue this weekend, as Munster take on Edinburgh in the Champions Cup quarter-finals at Murrayfield.

Munster have also confirmed scrumhalf Alby Mathewson will remain with the province until the end of November, boosting the province’s halfback options during the Rugby World Cup.

