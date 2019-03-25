Robbie Henshaw unlikely to return for European quarter-final

Henshaw’s last appearance was at the beginning of February against England

Robbie Henshaw’s dead leg injury has ruled him out since the beginning of February. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Robbie Henshaw’s dead leg injury has ruled him out since the beginning of February. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Robbie Henshaw looks set for another week on the sidelines as Leinster face Ulster in a sold out Aviva Stadium in their European Champions Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.

The Irish centre and fullback is once again not taking part in full training with Leinster and is looking to increase his load with a view to being further assessed as the week progresses.

To that back drop it is highly unlikely the 36 times capped back will be thrown into the cauldron of a European quarter-final.

Henshaw’s last appearance was at the beginning of February against England in Ireland’s Six Nations Championship opening match. Leinster coach Leo Cullen rated Henshaw as “less likely, than likely” to make the panel on Saturday.

Cullen added that Henshaw saw a British specialist to address why the dead leg he suffered was taking so long to heal.

“Whatever way the tear in the muscle was . . . the dead leg was initially what the cause of concern was but there was a little bit more damage a bit deeper in,” said Cullen.

“It was a little bit unusual, probably, from initially the way it presented, obviously as a dead leg. He had a little minor procedure done.”

Sean Cronin and Noel Reid are also being monitored. The Irish hooker was removed at half time in Leinster’s game against Edinburgh last weekend with a head injury. Reid departed in the first half with a similar injury. Both players will follow the graduated Return to Play Protocols under medical supervision.

Josh van der Flier also had a procedure carried out last week on a groin injury, which will keep the flanker out for 12 weeks. With his season over, the challenge now will to be fit for the series of friendly matches Ireland has organised as warm up fixtures prior to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Outhalf Ross Byrne was a late casualty last week and was withdrawn from the game in Edinburgh after feeling tightness in his foot during the Captain’s Run on Thursday afternoon. He is also being monitored throughout the week.

Some good news for Leinster was that flanker Dan Leavy, scrumhalves Luke McGrath and Nick McCarthy and back Joe Tomane all came through their first games back from injury on Friday night and are available for selection this week.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.