Joey Carbery could feature for Leinster in Montpellier

Joet Carbery returns to the Leinster bench for their Champions Cup meeting with Montpellier on Saturday, with Leo Cullen’s side already in the knowledge that they have booked a quarter-final place.

In total there are six changes to the starting XV from last weekend against Glasgow Warriors.

Rob Kearney comes into the team at full back, with Jordan Larmour moving from the 15 jersey to the right wing. James Lowe is again selected on the left wing having scored a try on his European debut last week against Glasgow Warriors.

In the centre once again captain Isa Nacewa is joined by Robbie Henshaw.

There’s a new half back combination with Ross Byrne at outhalf for his 12th start of the season with Jamison Gibson-Park partnering him at scrumhalf.

As a result Luke McGrath starts from the bench while Cullen also confirmed that Johnny Sexton was fit and available for selection but won’t make the trip to France.

In the pack Cian Healy comes in and joins fellow Irish internationals Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, while behind them James Ryan comes in to partner Devin Toner for his second Champions Cup start of the season in only his tenth appearance for Leinster.

Finally in the back row Dan Leavy starts this weekend at blindside flanker with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan completing the pack.

Leinster team to play Montpellier (Champions Cup Pool Three, Altrad Stadium, Saturday 20th January, kick off: 1pm – live on Sky Sports and RTÉ Radio)

Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa (captain), James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Ross Molony, Jordi Murphy, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Fergus McFadden.