Champions Cup permutations – how can Munster and Ulster qualify?

Who needs what in the final round of fixtures to qualify for the knockout stages?

John O'Sullivan

 

So what do Munster and Ulster need to do to join Leinster in the quarter-finals of this season’s Champions Cup? The short answer is to win their respective final pool matches against Castres Olympique at Thomond Park on Sunday (1.0) and Wasps at the Ricoh Arena (3.15) later that afternoon - in such an eventuality they’ll both qualify for the knock-out stage of the tournament.

Munster (16) simply have to beat Castres to qualify as pool winners because they have a better points’ aggregate in their head-to-head matches with their nearest pursuers, Racing 92 (15), so it doesn’t matter if the French side get a four try, bonus point win as long as the Irish province prevail. If Johann van Graan’s side win with a bonus point they could secure a home quarter-final with a top four seeding.

How they stand

In that scenario it is mathematically possible for Munster to become second seeds, if Clermont Auvergne (18) fail to beat the Ospreys (15) at home, the Scarlets (17) beat Toulon (18) without a bonus point and the Irish province (+35 points difference) enjoy a bigger winning margin in beating Castres than the Scarlets manage (+36) in a victory over Toulon.

A victory for Ulster (17) away to Wasps guarantees a place in the quarter-finals and one with a four try, bonus point would make them pool winners. If La Rochelle (16) win with a bonus point and Ulster don’t then the French side would top the pool as they have a superior record in the head-to-head matches between the two clubs.

If Ulster (+33) manage just a losing bonus point then they could still qualify but it would depend on a number of other results going in their favour. Leinster need a point to guarantee number one seeding but could still accomplish that goal if either of Clermont (18) or Toulon (18) fail to get a five point haul from their respective matches.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.