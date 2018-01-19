Ulster make three changes for crunch Wasps clash

Darren Cave, Kieran Treadwell and Kyle McCall have all come into the Ulster team for their crunch Champions Cup clash with Wasps on Sunday.

Knowing a win at the English side’s ground would send them through to the quarter finals, Les Kiss has brought in Cave to replace Craig Gilroy who fractured his cheekbone in last weekend’s win over La Rochelle.

Cave is selected at outside centre, with Louis Ludik moving to occupy the right wing berth.

Christian Lealiifano has been named at flyhalf for what will be his final game before returning to play Super Rugby for the Brumbies. John Cooney, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Charles Piutau will complete the backline.

Treadwell’s inclusion at lock alongside Alan O’Connor results in Iain Henderson moving to the back row next to Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney. Rory Best will be flanked by McCall and Rodney Ah You in the front row.

Wiehahn Herbst has recovered from a calf injury sustained against Leinster earlier this month and is named among the replacements. Rob Herring, Andy Warwick, Matty Rea and Chris Henry are the other forwards in the squad.

Rob Lyttle, who scored two tries for Ulster A in a bonus point win over Cornish Pirates last weekend, has earned a place on the bench alongside Dave Shanahan and Johnny McPhillips.

A bonus-point victory would confirm Ulster as group winners, regardless of La Rochelle’s result against bottom side Harlequins, while a win of any nature would see Ulster progress as one of the best runners up.

Ulster team to face Wasps (Champions Cup Pool One, Ricoh Arena, Sunday 21st January, kick off: 3.15pm – live on BT Sport and RTÉ Radio)

C Piutau; L Ludik, D Cave, S McCloskey, J Stockdale; C Lealiifano, J Cooney; K McCall, R Best (captain), R Ah You, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, I Henderson, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, M Rea, C Henry, D Shanahan, J McPhillips, R Lyttle.