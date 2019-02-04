CJ Stander ruled out for four weeks with facial injury

Ireland number eight CJ Stander has been ruled out for four weeks after suffering a facial injury during Saturday’s defeat to England and will miss the games against Scotland and Italy.

If the rehabilitation period outlined is accurate the Munster forward would be due to return the week ahead of Ireland’s fourth Six Nations Championship match against France at the Aviva stadium.

Andrew Conway won’t be available for selection for the Scottish game after presenting with “tightness in his calf following training last Thursday.” He has returned to Munster where the treatment of the injury will be supervised.

Keith Earls suffered a hip pointer injury “and will be managed across the early part of the week,” according to a medical update from Carton House. Devin Toner suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury sustained in December that sidelined him for several weeks.

He rolled the joint against England and was replaced by Quinn Roux after 56-minutes. The problem will be monitored over the next 24-hours. It’s the same prognosis for centre Garry Ringrose, who complained of a tight hamstring in the wake of the English match; he was replaced by Joe Carbery after 73-minutes last Saturday.

Ireland are due to train at Carton House on Monday afternoon.