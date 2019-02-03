Ireland Women’s Sevens finish fourth in Sydney

The Ireland Women’s Sevens fairytale journey in Sydney has ended in semi-final defeat, as they were beaten by defending champions and hosts Australia.

Anthony Eddy’s side had made history by reaching a maiden semi-final thanks to a 22-7 win over Spain.

However their hopes of going one better and securing an improbable final appearance were ended in the last-four, as they went down 24-12 at Spotless Stadium.

Three tries saw Australia race into a 19-0 half-time lead before Ireland fought back after the interval, with a brace of scores from the excellent Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe putting her side on the comeback trail.

But it wasn’t to be, with Ellia Green securing her hat-trick and Australia’s place in the final.

Ireland then went into the bronze medal match against the USA, and again found themselves 19-0 down at half-time.

They rallied with tries from Murphy-Crowe and Eve Higgins but were ultimately beaten 26-10.

New Zealand took the gold medal, after they thrashed Australia 34-10 in the final.