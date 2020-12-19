Benetton’s Challenge Cup clash with Agen cancelled due to Covid outbreak

Match is latest in a string of European fixtures to fall victim to positive tests

Benetton’s meeting with Agen has been postponed. Photo: Elena Barbini/Inpho

Benetton's meeting with Agen has been postponed. Photo: Elena Barbini/Inpho

 

Benetton’s European Challenge Cup game against Agen in Italy on Saturday has been cancelled.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said: “EPCR has been informed of positive Covid-19 tests recorded by members of the Benetton Rugby testing pool.

“As a consequence, the club’s Challenge Cup preliminary stage match against Agen, which was scheduled for today at Stadio di Monigo, is cancelled.

“As per its Covid-19 protocol, EPCR will convene a match result resolution committee to determine the result of the cancelled match, and the decision of the committee will be communicated as soon as practicable. ”

Agen, beaten at home by London Irish in their Challenge Cup opener last weekend, can realistically expect to be awarded five points from the fixture against their Italian opponents.

Three matches in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend were cancelled, and one postponed, because of Covid-related issues.

La Rochelle, Lyon and Toulouse were all awarded five points from cancelled games against Bath, Glasgow and Exeter, respectively.

EPCR, meanwhile, postponed Friday’s game between the Scarlets ad Toulon after the French club decided not to play following a positive Covid-19 test in the Scarlets squad.

A decision on points allocation from that match has not yet been made.

