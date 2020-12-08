70 former players set to sue rugby unions over head injuries

Unions around the world could be set for a landmark legal battle according to reports

Carl Hayman is understood to be one of the former players involved in an impending lawsuit against rugby unions. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Carl Hayman is understood to be one of the former players involved in an impending lawsuit against rugby unions. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Rugby could be set for a landmark legal battle, with 70 former players reportedly ready to sue various world unions over health problems they have suffered as a result of head injuries.

Reports in The New Zealand Herald and The Daily Telegraph suggest 70 former players from around the world have asked a British law firm to act on their behalf.

The group, which includes former Rugby League players, are suing unions over the cognitive issue they have faced resulting from concussions.

41-year-old Carl Hayman, who won 41 caps for the All Blacks, confirmed to The New Zealand Herald he is one of the players who has been in touch with lawyers.

The former Kiwi prop, who also played for Newcastle and Toulon, said: “From what I understand, it’s a pretty ever-growing list of [players]. I think it’s going to be something quite substantial that’s going to come from it.”

The law suit would be a first for rugby. In American Football, the NFL agreed a €765 million settlement in 2013 after 4,500 former players sued the league, accusing it of concealing the dangers of concussions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.