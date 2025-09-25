Gaza flotilla on way to deliver aid expecting more ‘violent attacks’ at sea shortly

The Aurora boat departs as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, with Irish activist Caitríona Graham on board. Photograph: Giordano Pennisi/Alessia Biondi

Organisers of a flotilla of boats attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza by bringing in humanitarian supplies are expecting imminent further “violent attacks”.

Irish citizens are among about 500 people travelling with the Global Sumud Flotilla of 50 boats, which was due to be joined by Italian and Spanish naval vessels after organisers appealed for assistance following night-time drone attacks in the Mediterranean.

“What we have heard from a few different governments is that the Israeli government reached out to them and warned of a potential escalation of attacks,” said Caitríona Graham (36), an activist originally from Dublin, who is on board one of the boats.

Flotilla organisers issued a statement to say they had “gathered credible intelligence indicating Israel is likely to direct violent attacks on the flotilla within the next 48 hours – including the use of heavier weapons that could sink boats and/or cause injuries and fatalities”.

There are 21 Irish people on the flotilla, according Graham, who also said that drones had been sighted over the boats on most nights since they set sail and the fleet had been attacked with “explosive devices” early on Wednesday.

“There was this very loud, almost punch to the chest sensation, alongside the bang and the flash,” Graham said.

The Israeli foreign ministry declined to comment on whether it was responsible for drone attacks. “Israel will stop the vessels ... while doing the utmost to protect the passengers,” foreign ministry director general Eden Bar Tal told reporters, claiming the flotilla was “organised by Hamas”.

This was rejected by flotilla organisers. “These are recycled lies designed to justify violence before it happens,” steering committee member Yasemin Acar said.

The Italian government announced it would send a second naval ship to protect its citizens on board the flotilla on Thursday after it came under mounting public pressure from a general strike and dock workers who threatened to shut down trade through the port of Genoa.

In an address to parliament, defence minister Guido Crosetto urged flotilla organisers to deliver their aid to Cyprus for onward forwarding to Gaza.

“The climate is worrying and must I say that we are unable to guarantee the safety of vessels outside international waters. I want to be clear about this,” he said.

“Once you enter waters considered Israeli, you are completely out of our control and ability to act.”

Previous flotillas that have attempted to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza, declared in 2009, have been intercepted by Israeli forces and their passengers detained and deported.

Chris Andrews, a Sinn Féin senator on board and who was on four previous Gaza flotillas, said his boat suffered “explosions” on the upper deck at 2am on Wednesday and that boat communications were “jammed” and made to play Abba songs.

“It’s really important to stress that this is a completely non-violent, non-aggressive peace mission and it’s about delivering aid,” he said. “We have medical aid. We have baby formula and we have some rice.”