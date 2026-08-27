New Zealand make three changes for second Test against South Africa in Cape Town

New Zealand's Leroy Carter has been named on the left wing for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Photograph: Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand have made ‌three changes to their starting XV for the second “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” test against South Africa ‌in Cape Town on Saturday, including the selection of Leroy Carter over Josh Moorby on ​the wing.

The All Blacks were worthy 33-16 winners in the first Test against the world champion Springboks, which took them to the top of the World Rugby rankings ahead ​of the second game in the four-match series.

Carter comes into the side with Moorby ⁠dropping to the bench. Carter makes up a back three with ‌wing ‌Will ​Jordan and fullback Damian McKenzie.

Ruben Love continues at outhalf with Beauden Barrett again not named in the ⁠matchday 23.

Other concussion-enforced ​changes see George Bower replace Ethan ​de Groot at loosehead prop and Simon Parker come into the side at blindside flanker, with Tupou Vaa’i moving to ​lock in place of Josh Lord.

Ardie Savea will again captain ⁠the side with a 5-3 ⁠split between forwards ​and backs on the bench.

“While we were happy with the win last week, I think both teams will be better this weekend,” coach Dave Rennie said.

“We’ve played four Tests this year and are still growing as a group. I’m really excited about the competition for places and the performances of the squad across ‌the matches here in ⁠South Africa and we’re really looking forward to this weekend.”

NEW ZEALAND: Damian McKenzie; Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, ‌Leroy Carter; Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; George Bower, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Fabian ​Holland, Tupou Vaa’i; Simon Parker, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea (capt).

Replacements: Asafo ​Aumua, Xavier Numia, Fletcher Newell, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Moorby.