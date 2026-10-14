Russia showing ‘disrespect’ to Trump with overnight strikes on energy facilities, says Zelenskiy

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday morning. Photograph: EPA

A ‌“massive” Russian air attack ‌on energy infrastructure in Ukraine overnight shows ​that Moscow is flouting US president Donald Trump’s announcement ​of an energy ceasefire between Moscow ⁠and Kyiv, Ukraine’s president ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said ​on Wednesday.

“A targeted Russian ballistic ⁠missile ​strike specifically against energy ​infrastructure – the very ‌infrastructure covered by the ​ceasefire announced by the ⁠American President,” ⁠Zelenskiy said ​on X.

“The strike was entirely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale – Russia has never before ‌shown such ostentatious disrespect ⁠towards the United States. Russia does ‌not consider the American President’s statements ​strong,” he added.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that ‌its forces had struck seven Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities and a ​data centre in a massive overnight attack which it said targeted facilities which benefited the Ukrainian military.

The US president ​said on Sunday that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to what ⁠he described as an “energy ceasefire”, but Ukraine said ‌it ‌had ​learned about the purported deal from the media and the Kremlin has only ⁠said that ​unspecified contacts on the matter are ​ongoing.

Russia’s defence ministry confirmed in a statement ‌that its forces had struck ​two heat and power plants in Kyiv, the Ukrainian ⁠capital, another such ⁠plant in ​the wider Kyiv region along with a thermal power plant and an electricity substation, and a heat and power plant in Kharkiv along with a thermal power plant which it said supplied the Ukrainian military in ‌the southeast of the ⁠Kharkiv region.

The ministry said it had also hit a data centre in Kyiv that ‌it said was used to gather intelligence on Russia’s armed forces.

Ukraine, meanwhile, said it received no warning from its western partners before a Russian missile attack against Kyiv on Tuesday night, after reporting earlier in the day it had got no intelligence about a round of strikes the night before.

The news raised fears in Ukraine that the Trump administration had made good on apparent threats to cut off intelligence sharing that included alerts of such attacks, even as US and Ukrainian officials asserted that intelligence continued to flow.

SpaceX has introduced a ‌limit on some Starlink services in ​Ukraine, stopping the operation of its military-grade version ​above 160km/h, disrupting combat ‌missions, ‌Ukraine’s presidential ​adviser Serhiy Beskrestnov said on ⁠Wednesday.

“Our ​defence forces did ​not receive ‌a warning about ​this limitation, and this led ⁠to ⁠the ​disruption of several missions,” he wrote on Telegram.

The Ukrainian president had earlier described an attack involving five missiles on Monday as “particularly vile”. He emphasised that receiving intelligence from Ukraine’s western allies “helps saves lives, and this is one of the most critical issues”.

“This is precisely what helps prevent people from being killed – when there is an early warning about ballistic missiles,” he wrote on social media. He did not apportion blame for the lack of warning, calling it unfortunate.

US officials made explicit threats over the weekend to their Ukrainian counterparts that the Trump administration was on the brink of halting intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

On Tuesday, however, Trump denied intelligence sharing had stopped. He told reporters: “We are helping them, and we are sharing intel. We want the war to end, so we’re working with them and Russia on getting the war to end.”

Trump has demanded that Ukraine stop attacking Russian oil refineries and has blamed Zelenskyy for the rise in fuel prices in the US. On Friday the US president announced a deal with Vladimir Putin to import diesel from Russia, dropping previous US sanctions.

Russia has reaped a diesel deal and an increase in US pressure on Ukraine as Donald Trump’s political needs align with his longstanding inclinations toward Russia. Photograph: Kenny Holston/The New York Times

Asked on Tuesday whether Russia could use proceeds ​from the ​sale to purchase ​more bombs, Trump sidestepped the question. “That’s ​a diesel ‌deal, not ​for ​us. That’s being released into the world. That’s not being released to us,” he said.

Earlier the president claimed Moscow and Kyiv had agreed an “energy ceasefire”, something Zelenskiy described as “news to me”. Ukraine’s leader said his military had not struck Russian oil refineries or energy facilities in the two days following Trump’s Sunday announcement.

The Kremlin, however, had ignored the “ceasefire” and continued to bomb Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as before, with multiple attacks, he said.

“Russia did not heed the president ... the Russians sent absolutely clear signals that they have no intention of refraining from strikes,” he noted on Tuesday.

Ukrainian commanders say US intelligence is not needed to identify targets for deep strikes on Russia, with oil refineries marked on Google Maps. But they say it plays a crucial role in warning of Russian ballistic missile launches, and the take-off of long-range bomber aircraft.

“It is deeply unfair that they are destroying our energy infrastructure while Ukraine receives no warnings about ballistic missile launches,” Zelenskyy said in a statement after the Tuesday strikes. “It is vital that the world does not remain silent about this. And it is crucial that America clearly sees what is happening and who is responsible for the continuation of the war.”

The blasts could be heard in central Kyiv as Ukraine’s air defences failed to stop the high-speed Russian missile targeting the capital. The missile strikes on Ukraine’s left bank targeted a thermal power plant, Zelenskyy said, and also struck an apartment building leaving both dead and injured in the latest strike on the capital.

Zelenskyy warned on Tuesday evening that Russia was planning further strikes with ballistic missiles, telling Ukrainians: “Please take care of yourselves tonight and tomorrow.”

In recent months Russia has dramatically stepped up its bombardment of Ukrainian towns and cities. It has particularly stepped up its attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure ahead of the winter, cutting power and water in large parts of Ukraine’s capital as emergency workers race to restore basic utilities. Ukraine, meanwhile, has struggled to shoot down incoming missiles and jet-powered drones and has appealed to partners to boost its dwindling supplies of US-made Patriot missiles.

According to the Financial Times, the Trump administration has also threatened to suspend the procurement scheme under which Ukraine’s European allies buy advanced US systems, which are then sent to Kyiv, including badly needed Patriots.

A firefighter at a compound hit by a strike in Kharkiv, northern Ukraine. Photograph: Mauricio Lima/The New York Times

The Kremlin’s systematic campaign against Ukraine’s power grid has led to widespread blackouts in Kyiv and other cities. Putin’s apparent goal is to shut off heating and electricity for millions of civilians this winter, and to trigger a new wave of refugees into neighbouring EU states.

Speaking in Warsaw, Ukraine’s foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, indicated that co-operation with the US was continuing and said the lack of warning about the Kyiv attack was due to a “special type” of Russian weaponry.

On Monday, Russia also bombarded the city of Kharkiv, destroying a residential building. Sharing footage from the scene, Zelenskiy said four people had been killed and 41 injured. Rescuers spent the entire night searching for people trapped under the rubble, he added.

Meanwhile, 11 sailors were missing after their ship was sunk by a drone attack off the coast of Bulgaria. The incident prompted Bulgaria to summon Russia’s ⁠ambassador.

Two cargo ships were hit ⁠by drones overnight and one ​was sunk, Bulgarian officials said. Bulgaria stopped short of explicitly accusing Russia of carrying out the attacks but the prime minister, Rumen Radev, said their outcome “benefits the Russian Federation”.

The row between Washington and Kyiv is the most serious since last year, when Trump threw Zelenskiy out of the White House.

Ukraine’s president has said he is willing to stop hitting Russian oil refineries – but only on a reciprocal basis and with “real guarantees” that Moscow will cease its attacks on Ukraine’s own energy sites.

“Direct or indirect support for Russia, delaying aid to Ukraine and complicating protection of lives from ballistics – this is what will definitely not work for peace. A strong America, a strong Europe, strong partners are needed,” he said on Tuesday. – Reuters/Guardian