Rugby

Edwin Edogbo and Will Harrison likely to return for Munster’s clash with Racing 92

Tom Ahern and Fineen Wycherley may also be back for Champions Cup opener at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Munster could have Edwin Edogbo back in the mix for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener against Racing 92. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Munster could have Edwin Edogbo back in the mix for Saturday’s Champions Cup opener against Racing 92. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Gerry Thornley
Tue Oct 13 2026 - 15:211 MIN READ

Munster could have Edwin Edogbo and summer signing Will Harrison back in the mix for Saturday’s eagerly-awaited Champions Cup opener against Racing 92 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (kick-off 8pm).

Edogbo and the 27-year-old former Waratahs outhalf/fullback Harrison, a summer signing from Kintetsu Liners in Japan, “have started reintegrating into on-pitch training” according to the province’s weekly squad update after overcoming shoulder and knee injuries.

Furthermore, Tom Ahern (neck spasm) and Fineen Wycherley (shoulder) have not been ruled out for the weekend after missing last Saturday’s 26-all draw away to Ulster and will be assessed as the week progresses.

Munster had no fresh injury concerns following that draw, as a result of which Munster picked up three points, while Michael Milne (ankle), Diarmuid Barron (neck) and Shane Daly (hamstring tightness) “are progressing well”.

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Munster’s first Champions Cup game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Gloucester last December drew a 36,208 capacity and this game appears a more glamourous tie. But although sales have picked up in the last week and could continue to do so between now and Saturday, disappointingly only 20,000 tickets have been sold thus far for Saturday’s game against Racing 92.

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Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley

Gerry Thornley is Rugby Correspondent of The Irish Times
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