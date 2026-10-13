Leinster coach Nienaber guided by Anthony Foley’s words ahead of daunting Clermont test

The last message Anthony Foley imparted to the Munster squad remains imprinted on Jacques Nienaber’s mind.

They were coaching together at the province until Foley’s tragic death in Paris before Munster’s Champions Cup encounter with Racing 92.

The 10th anniversary of that awful day falls on Friday, and Nienaber has never forgotten Foley’s final address to the players. Munster had lost to Leinster the previous weekend and, after taking Monday off, the man lovingly known as Axel addressed the group.

“I remember because his passing was on my birthday, October 16th, 2016,” Nienaber said. “The last message Axel had to the squad was, ‘you create your own reality’. That’s probably something I took into my career.

“Whatever you say, it’s going to be. If you say you’re not going to make it, you’re not going to make it; if you say you’re going to make it, you’re going to make it. So you create your own reality, whatever that is.”

The words resonated for Nienaber. It was 13 months later when he and Rassie Erasmus left Munster to coach South Africa. After forging a team that won back-to-back World Cups, Nienaber joined Leinster three years ago.

So his mind is on Foley this week. He is also focused on Leinster’s return to European action. With nearly all of Leinster’s frontline players having just one match under their belts this season, they must take on Clermont at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in their opening pool game on Saturday.

It is Leinster’s first Champions Cup outing since their disappointing performance in last season’s final in Bilbao in May. With Leo Cullen now in his final season – and Nienaber’s future also expected to lie elsewhere – there is an added layer to the province’s motivation to win that elusive fifth star.

However, Nienaber is keen to stress that nothing is guaranteed, not with the quality of the opposition hoping to go deep in the competition.

“You’re not entitled to go all the way, and nobody is entitled to go all the way,” he said. “Leinster have a good squad, but so do Bordeaux, Toulouse and the Bulls.”

Jamison Gibson-Park has returned to Leinster training following an injury layoff. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The soon-to-be 54-year-old offered a hypothetical: ask a Bordeaux fan whether they would take Jamison Gibson-Park and the answer would be yes. But would they give up Maxime Lucu in exchange? No. The same applies to Matthieu Jalibert and Sam Prendergast.

“That’s why I say it’s such a great competition, with the best players playing against each other,” Nienaber said. “Every club is working extremely hard to go all the way, but nobody sits in a press conference and says, ‘Listen, we’re confident we will go all the way this year’. I don’t think there’s a coach thinking that way.”

The hugely influential Gibson-Park returned to training last week, although it remains to be seen whether he will be risked after a calf injury. Caelan Doris and RG Snyman remain long-term absentees, while Harry Byrne is still going through concussion protocols.

So Leinster are well stocked with available frontline players. They are undercooked, however, as was evident after a lightning-fast start against Cardiff last Saturday was followed by a flatter second-half display.

Nienaber has no problem with the IRFU’s player-welfare system that meant Leinster’s Ireland internationals were largely kept out of action during the opening two URC weekends. He is also satisfied that there is greater cohesion within the setup after a “disjointed” start to last season.

Although Leinster beat Clermont at home in the pool stage in 2024, this is their first game in Clermont for 14 years. Their last meeting on French soil was won by Les Jaune et Bleu in 2017, in a semi-final in Lyon.

Nienaber is among the many in the Leinster camp who have never visited one of Europe’s most authentic and atmospheric rugby stadiums. He is excited about the prospect.

“That’s one ground that, when I spoke to Daan Human, who played for Toulouse and spent seven or eight years in the French league, it always came up: ‘Clermont in Clermont, tough’.

“It always pops up somewhere. Pieter de Villiers, who played for France, said it’s a nice place to go to, to be tested, and that it’s tough.

“When you coach, you always want to coach a game at Eden Park or play at the Aviva or Croke Park, so this is one of those. I’m looking forward to it. It’s always a good challenge. We’ve lost to two French sides in the four years I’ve been here, and unfortunately both were in the final.

“But it’s lovely playing against French sides. It’s lekke . . . a good contest,” said Nienaber, using a South African slang word for “enjoyable”.