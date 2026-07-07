Billy Bohan and Sam Illo in line to make Ireland debuts against Japan

Connacht prop Billy Bohan looks set to make his first appearance for Ireland against Japan in the Nations Championship on Saturday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The young Connacht props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo appear to be in line for their Test debuts when Ireland play Japan in Newcastle next Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm/11.10am Irish).

Ireland scrum coach John Fogarty has confirmed that Jeremy Loughman has been stood down for the week after his appearance off the bench in last Saturday’s 33-31 win over Australia was restricted to less than 10 minutes due to a head injury.

As Fogarty has also said Ireland will not be delving even further into their diminished stocks of loose-heads by calling up another prop, this effectively confirms that the 20-year-old Bohan will at least be on the bench against Japan.

The Ireland scrum coach also implied the same could be true of the 25-year-old Illo when asked whether he and the Irish management would have any concerns about thrusting the duo into international rugby on this tour.

“There’s a reason they’re here,” said Fogarty. “Both Billy and Sam have performed well throughout the season. They’ve put their hands up and we’re seeing that form in training. It’s been brilliant. It’s been exactly what we’d wanted for them.

“The learnings are huge and to be around the other more experienced props and be around Andy [Farrell], Paul [O’Connell], Goody [Andrew Goodman], Johnny [Sexton], Simon [Easterby], and get reviewed and understand what it’s going to take to become an international player, we’re seeing that and I’m sure they’re feeling that throughout the week.

“So, it’s been brilliant. So, it’s exciting, isn’t it?”

Not calling up a replacement for Loughman - despite Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle all being sidelined - is a vote of confidence in Bohan, grandson of Mick Doyle and son of Enda Bohan, who was also a prop for Lansdowne and Leinster.

“Andy’s obviously going to select a side on Thursday, so we’ll wait to see,” said Fogarty. “But as far as the decision to bring Billy and how he’s done when he’s out here, he’s been excellent. He’s learning the whole time.

“He’s got a huge appetite to learn, very curious around his bits and pieces. Tadhg Furlong will be the first to tell you he’s constantly figuring ways out to do things well. So is Billy.

“He’s got the right mindset to continue to grow. We’ve seen him grow since he got here, so he’s been great.”

Such have been the injuries to afflict Irish loose-heads this season that Bohan was called into the Six Nations squad, and Fogarty has seen a marked difference since the 20-year-old effectively became Connacht’s starting loose-head in their strong end-of-season run into the URC top eight.

“He had more game time under his belt and he had a certain confidence,” said Fogarty. “When we bring guys in, a lot of the time we’re bringing them in to expose them to the level of training. And we want to see them go back and kick on.

“We want to see them go back and use any little bits that they’ve taken and put it in their game and be consistent. And he has done that. And he’s found a bit of consistency in what he’s doing around scrum and certainly around the game. Size-wise, he’s just about perfect.

“It’s really exciting, but he’s got a lot to learn and he understands that. He’s certainly someone we’re very excited about. We’ll see how it goes.”

Of the plethora of injuries to loose-heads, Forgary said: “It is what it is, isn’t it? It creates an opportunity to widen the depth that you have. It gives us an opportunity to have a proper look and expose players. That’s what we want to do as we move towards a World Cup.

“We want to make sure that we’re in a good place and we have depth because players fall over. We saw that this year with Andrew, Paddy and Jack. It’s given the opportunity for lads to come in.”

He also heaped praise on Tom O’Toole for converting from tight-head with Ulster to playing loose-head in Ireland’s last two Six Nations against Wales and Scotland.

“He went back to Ulster and played the majority of his game as a tighthead. Once again, he’s in as a loosehead. To adapt, knowing that he’s under pressure, it’s brilliant to see.

“It gives us real confidence in that side of the scrum. They’re going to continue to learn. There’s little inaccuracies that we need to improve on, but overall we’re very happy.”

Fogarty also has utmost respect for a Japanese scrum that had the better of the Italians and earned the penalty that closed out their 27-10 win in their Nations Championship opener in Tokyo last Saturday.

“It’s not easy to knock over Italy. It’s a good score. At scrum time, they’re always unbelievably organised. They’re really well coached. Japan are always very compact, very organised, quick to hit and always get to a really good height.

“So, if there’s little inaccuracies with your timing, you’ll get exposed. So, we’re making sure we’re preparing properly for what’s going to be a tough game.”

Next Saturday’s game in Newcastle will also mark Rónan Kelleher’s 50th cap.

“We’re so lucky to have the hookers we do have,” said Fogarty.

“I thought Rónan was excellent when he came off the bench at the weekend. He’s got real physicality in what he’s doing on both sides of the ball. He gives us lots of confidence in set-piece.

“I happened to be in Leinster when he was coming through. He was playing a little bit of loose head when he was with [St] Michaels. To transfer into hooker and hone his craft, he’s a serious operator at hooker and he’s a pleasure to work with.

“I’m delighted he got 50 caps. I’m sure his parents are dead proud of him. It’s no mean feat.”