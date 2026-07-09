Gazans mourn aid worker who brought World Cup screenings to Palestinians

Displaced Palestinians gather to watch the World Cup round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt in Gaza City on Tuesday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

Gazans turned out in large numbers to pay their respects to a senior Palestinian ‌member of Egypt’s main aid organisation who set up World Cup screenings in the enclave and was killed by an Israeli air strike on a taxi he was ‌in this week.

The strike killed Mohammad al-Waheidi on the eve of the Egypt-Argentina match on Tuesday, along with three other people, including two young passersby, siblings aged 10 and ​eight, in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City, medics said.

Asked for comment on his death, ‌the ‌Israeli ​military said it had struck a Hamas militant and was aware of claims that uninvolved individuals were killed in the strike. It did not respond to a query on the identity of the alleged militant.

The Palestinian ⁠Centre for Human Rights said the fourth victim was ​Ahmed Jehad Rajab Doghmosh (30), who was also inside the vehicle. It ​was unclear if he was the driver or another passenger. No Palestinian militant group claimed any of those killed that day as its member.

Two Egyptian ‌security sources said Waheidi was tasked with logistics at ​the aid agency in Gaza, which serves as the relief arm of the Egyptian government in the enclave.

[ Child among seven Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza, medics sayOpens in new window ]

The sources said a senior ⁠Egyptian official raised the issue of Waheidi’s death with Israel, ⁠expressing opposition to the continued policy ​of assassinations and any obstruction of the committee’s work.

Hamas chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, ​leading a delegation, arrived in Cairo on Thursday for more ceasefire talks. Israel and ​Hamas are deadlocked in indirect talks over implementing the second phase of the ceasefire deal, which includes the group’s disarmament and Israeli army withdrawals.

Earlier this week, Hamas dissolved its two-decade-old administration in Gaza and theoretically handed over to the technocratic committee created under the United States-proposed plan for the strip’s governance and development.

[ Hamas announces resignation of Gaza governmentOpens in new window ]

Nickolay Mladenov, head of the US-founded Board of Peace charged with overseeing the committee’s work, said taking these steps “underscores the importance of concluding the roadmap for carrying out the plan”. He added: “It is the bridge between declarations and implementation.”

Without making a commitment to disarm, Hamas also said it is prepared to transfer security during the transition to a new governing body.

Until this is in place, security is supposed to be provided by the International Stabilisation Force (ISF) mandated by the UN Security Council in November 2025. In January 2026, US Maj Gen Jasper Jeffers was appointed ISF commander. Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Greece and Albania have pledged troops while others have committed to support the force, although its deployment has been stalled.

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), headed by engineer Ali Shaath, has not been allowed by Israel to enter Gaza and is based in Cairo. NCAG was established in January 2026 by the UN Security Council to initiate the US-backed 20-point peace plan to end Israel’s war on Gaza. NCAG is a transitional body of non-partisan Palestinian technocrats.

Israel fought Hamas in Gaza for nearly two decades and has also rejected rule of the Gaza Strip by the Palestinian Authority, which administers Palestinian enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces control 70 per cent of the strip. Palestinians in the remainder of the territory face insecurity and violence and are in need of proper shelter and sanitation.

The UN has reported a decline in the volume of humanitarian supplies allowed into Gaza by Israel, although the UN Security Council has mandated acceleration of aid deliveries to the enclave.

Child rights agency Unicef has spoken of the need for proper nutrition, healthcare and protection, particularly after more than 1,000 days of war. Children “have been killed, maimed, displaced and deprived of the essentials that they need to survive, grow, and recover,” spokesperson Louise Wateridge told UN News this week.

Despite the October 2025 ceasefire, more than 1,050 Palestinians, one-third of whom were children, were killed by Israeli forces in Gaza. This amounts to an average of one Gazan child a day, the UN has estimated.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s war on Gaza began on October 8th, 2023. Israel’s military campaign began after Hamas mounted a raid into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli figures.