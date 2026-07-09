Eddie Jones expects Japan to ‘dominate’ Irish scrum in Nations Championship clash

Eddie Jones has let it be known that he anticipates his Japanese pack to “dominate” the Irish scrum when the sides meet in Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm local time/11.10am Irish) in the light of Andy Farrell naming the uncapped duo of Billy Bohan and Sam Illo among his replacements.

Bohan is only 20 but has earned his call-up after a breakthrough season, while the 25-year-old Illo had only started two games for Connacht before this campaign.

Ironically, Jones was speaking in the context of granting a prospective second cap to 21-year-old loosehead replacement prop Sojiro Otsuka after he made his debut as a replacement in last week’s 27-10 win over Italy.

“He’s 21 going on 41, he’s a very mature player,” said Jones of Otsuka. “He’s got a really good head on him for a rugby player. He doesn’t get too upset about mistakes, gets on with the game, and understands when he’s got to keep learning.

“We’ve got great confidence in the young boy,” added Jones. “And particularly in the second half, we expect to dominate the Irish scrum.”

Jones has made only one change to the match day 23 that beat Italy, bringing in Taira Main on the left wing ahead of Kippei Ishida.

The quicksilver 21-year-old university student outhalf Ryunosuke Ito is retained after making his eye-catching Test debut against Italy, having had three try assists in the first-half of their loss to the New Zealand Maori a week previously.

Ito keeps his place alongside Toulouse half-back partner Naoto Saito.

“He’s a young 10, he’s going to have his ups and downs but we’ve got a team that’s going to support him,” said Jones. “Those guys will help look after him and we just want him to be himself.”

Taira Main replaces Kippei Ishida on the left wing in Japan’s only change for Saturday’s Test.

Jones returns after serving a four-match ban imposed by the Japan Rugby Football Union for abusing match officials on a tour of Australia earlier this year.

Sam Illo during Ireland training in Australia. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

[ Ireland name exciting lineup for Nations Championship meeting with JapanOpens in new window ]

When asked about his return to the coach’s box, Jones answered: “I haven’t really thought about it.”

Jones also said he was “really looking forward to putting in a winning performance” against Ireland.

“You look at the history of the games between Japan and Ireland, Japan’s only won the one game, which was at the home World Cup,” said the Australian.

“So this is a great opportunity for this young team to put their name in history, and that’s what we want to do.”

Japan will also face France in the inaugural Nations Championship in Tokyo on Saturday week.

Japan: Takuro Matsunaga; Kazuma Ueda, Dylan Riley, Yuya Hirose, Taira Main; Ryunosuke Ito, Naoto Saito; Jack Cornelsen, Kanji Shimokawa, Ben Gunter; Warner Dearns (capt), Harry Hockings; Shuhei Takeuchi, Mamoru Harada, Takato Okabe. Replacements: Hayate Era, Sojiro Otsuka, Keijiro Tamefusa, Michael Stolberg, Michael Leitch, Tiennan Costley, Itsuki Kamimura, Sam Greene

[ ‘We’ve brought them over to see what they’re made of’: John Fogarty on giving youth a chanceOpens in new window ]