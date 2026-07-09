Works resume on Dublin hotel extension following residents’ protests, court told

Work on an extension to the Alex Hotel in Dublin hotel has resumed in full following protests earlier this year by residents of a flat complex next to the hotel, the High Court heard.

Work on an extension to a Dublin hotel has resumed in full following protests earlier this year by residents of a flat complex next to the hotel, the High Court heard.

The operators of the Alex Hotel in the south inner city had obtained injunctions against certain residents after access to a site entrance at Boyne Lane was blocked. The residents claimed they were suffering nuisance from the works.

They claimed the construction activity cause a wall in one flat to shake while there was also the nuisance of lorries idling and playing their radios outside their homes from 5am.

The hotel operators, Sherborough Enterprises Ltd and Persian Properties Unlimited Co, had obtained an injunction preventing interference with access to the site against a number of defendants, including two who were identified at an early stage.

Following talks between lawyers for both sides, it was agreed between the parties that an expert would be appointed to mediate the dispute. The expert would also determine any compensation to which the residents might be entitled.

The court was told in May that talks with the residents were progressing.

When the case returned to court on Thursday, Stephen Walsh, barrister for the hotel, said works on the extension had resumed in full and he was seeking an adjournment of the matter to later in the year.

Judge Brian Cregan adjourned it to October.