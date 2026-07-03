Jamie Osborne has only started once on left for Ireland, but has all the right qualities

Jamie Osborne scores a try on his Ireland Test debut against South Africa two years ago. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Jamie Osborne will wear the Ireland number 11 against Australia on Saturday in the opening Nations Championship encounter in Sydney.

It’s a jersey that once predominantly belonged to Japan-bound James Lowe and briefly during the Six Nations to Tommy O’Brien, unfortunately absent from the southern hemisphere swing due to injury.

Jacob Stockdale, a previous incumbent, is on tour, but Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has opted for Osborne, a vindication of the qualities that the 24-year-old brings to a team, with his aerial work, left-footed kicking game and comfort level as a distributor.

Osborne has started on the left wing once for Ireland, against France in last year’s Six Nations, and has only done so on four occasions in his Leinster career. The first was in October 2022, a United Rugby Championship (URC) game against Munster in the Aviva Stadium when Leinster won 27-13.

Osborne was clattered by a high tackle from Jean Kleyn, for which the Munster secondrow received a yellow card, and made one eye-catching break down the touchline. His second appearance in the 11 shirt was another URC interprovincial derby, this time at the Dexcom Stadium in December 2023 when Ciarán Frawley’s late try broke Connacht hearts in a 24-22 defeat for the home side.

In 15 starts for Leinster in the 2024-2025 season, Osborne played on the wing three times, twice on the left, both of those coming in Champions Cup pool matches. The first was at the Stade Marcel Deflandre, where the Irish province nicked a 16-14 win against Ronan O’Gara’s Racing 92 side and Osborne played a pivotal role in Leinster’s only try.

A week later Osborne was back on the left wing in a 47-21 victory over Bath at the Aviva Stadium, the last time that he started in that position for Leinster. His fifth and final appearance on the left wing in his senior career, and the only time that he finished on the losing side, was for Ireland in their 42-27 defeat to France at the Aviva Stadium last year.

Jamie Osborne boots the ball up field during the Six Nations match against Wales last year. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty

Osborne was named on the right wing, but played on the left as the other wing that day was the right-footed Calvin Nash. It’s unlikely Naas native Osborne will be spooked by history given his character and the talent he’s shown at international level.

He excelled after one or two uncomfortable moments early on in his Test debut against South Africa, showing great composure in the Loftus Versfeld cauldron. At 22 years old at the time, that demonstrates aptitude and a good attitude, never mind footballing skills, and he was rewarded with a try to cap a memorable day.

He was even better in the second Test at King’s Park, Durban, making a stunning break in the build-up to Conor Murray’s try and pulling off a match-saving tackle on Cheslin Kolbe before Frawley’s match-winning drop goal.

Farrell backed Osborne then, backed him again when summoning him to the Lions tour in Australia – Osborne got two tries against the First Nations & Pasifika XV – and backed him when choosing him to deputise for the injured Hugo Keenan in starting all five matches at fullback and scoring a try against each of Italy, England, Wales and Scotland in last season’s Six Nations.

It’s not a surprise that the Ireland head coach has turned to a player who has predominantly delivered, no matter what the remit, for Saturday’s game against Australia. There are similarities to Lowe in some of Osborne’s attributes, the power in a 6ft 4in frame, his work-rate off the wing and a thumping left boot.

This is not a permanent home. Osborne may eventually settle in the centre, but, despite his modest exposure to the left wing, he carries the endorsement of his coach and team-mates.

Jamie Osborne – Mr Versatile

2020-2021

Ireland Under-20: 5 matches, 5 starts (5 at fullback)

Leinster: 6 matches, 2 starts (at outside centre)

2021-2022

Leinster: 13 matches, 11 starts (9 at outside centre, 1 at inside centre, 1 at fullback)

2022-2023

Leinster: 12 matches, 10 starts (6 at inside centre, 2 at outside centre, 1 at fullback, 1 at left wing)

2023-2024

Leinster: 17 matches, 16 starts (9 at inside centre, 6 at outside centre, 1 at left wing)

Ireland: 2 matches, 2 starts (2 at fullback)

2024-2025

Leinster: 17 matches, 15 starts (6 at fullback, 4 at inside centre, 2 at outside centre, 2 at left wing, 1 at right wing)

Ireland: 6 matches, 4 starts (2 at fullback, 1 at left wing, one at outside centre).

2025-2026

Leinster: 12 matches, 10 starts (8 at fullback, 2 at inside centre)

Ireland: 7 matches, 7 starts (7 at fullback)