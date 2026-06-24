Australian utility back Will Harrison joins Munster on one-year deal

Munster have announced the signing of Australian-born utility back Will Harrison from Japanese side Kinetsu Liners on a one-year deal. The 26-year-old is a left-footed utility back who can play outhalf, fullback and centre.

A former Australian Schoolboys captain, Harrison became the youngest player to debut for the NSW Waratahs at outhalf against the Crusaders in 2020 and quickly earned a call-up to the Wallabies squad.

The previous year, he led the Australia Under-20s to the Junior World Championship final and started at outhalf as they were narrowly beaten by France in the decider. He went on to score 257 points in 38 appearances for the Waratahs before making the move to Japan in 2024.

Ennis-born outhalf Tony Butler is one of the players who left Munster at the end of the season. Harrison said: “I’m extremely excited to be joining such a proud province. From my first conversations with the club, it felt like a place I wanted to be.

“Munster has a rich history and a passionate supporter base, and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be part of that. I’m looking forward to getting over to Ireland, meeting the players, staff and supporters, and working hard every day to contribute in any way I can to the success of the team.”

Munster general manager Ian Costello said: “We are delighted that Will has made the decision to join Munster. As a left-footed playmaker we feel he will add more balance to the squad and his ability to play across the backline is a real point of difference.

“Highly regarded from a young age, Will has battled through some challenges. We have been impressed with his character, his dedication, and his ambition to play at the very highest level of the game.

“We would like to extend a warm welcome to Will and look forward to him contributing to a successful season at the club.”