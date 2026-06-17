Caelan Doris to start for Leinster in URC final against the Bulls

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made three changes from the side that beat the Stormers for Friday night’s URC final against the Bulls at Croke Park (kick-off 7.30pm). Caelan Doris has recovered from a leg injury to captain the team

There are two alterations in the frontrow as Jerry Cahir, who didn’t feature in the semi-final, starts in place of Andrew Porter, while Tadhg Furlong is back in the starting XV as Thomas Clarkson drops to the bench alongside loosehead Alex Usanov.

Tommy O’Brien returns after injury to replace Jimmy O’Brien on the right wing, while Rieko Ioane and Jamie Osborne are the preferred centre combination.

Saturday’s game will mark the last game Ioane, James Lowe and replacement scrumhalf Luke McGrath will play their Leinster.

The Bulls have named an unchanged 23 from their semi-final win over Glasgow Warriors in Murrayfield.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jerry Cahir, Rónan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Alex Usanov, Thomas Clarkson, Diarmuid Mangan, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Garry Ringrose.

BULLS: Willie le Roux, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs; Handre Pollard, Embrose Papier; Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar, Francois Klopper; Ruan Vermaak, Ruan Nortje; Marcell Coetzee (capt), Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom. Replacements: Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Wilco Louw, Cobus Wiese, Jeandre Rudolph, Zak Burger, Stedman Gans, Nizaam Carr.

Referee: A Piardi (ITA).