Caelan Doris returns as Leinster make 13 changes for Benetton match

Caelan Doris returns to captain Leinster one of 13 changes to the side that beat Ulster for Saturday’s URC game against Benetton in Treviso (7.45, Irish time). Brian Deeny and Jimmy O’Brien are the only players to retain their places in the run-on team.

Ciarán Frawley comes in at fullback, Tommy O’Brien on the right wing while there is a new centre combination in Rieko Ioane and Jamie Osborne. Jamison Gibson-Park and Harry Byrne are the preferred halfback combination.

Ed Byrne starts the first game since returning on loan from Cardiff, while Conor O’Tighearnaigh, who signed his first professional contract during the week, is named in the secondrow. The backrow sees Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier and Doris reunite.

Gus McCarthy, Thomas Clarkson and Alex Soroka have been named among the replacements after signing new Leinster contracts this week, with Jerry Cahir and Scott Penny adding to the forward reinforcements. Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast and Charlie Tector complete the matchday 23.

Michael Lowry captains Ulster for the first time in a competitive match when they travel to face Munster at Thomond Park tomorrow (5.30pm). There are five Ulster Rugby Academy players in the match day squad. James McKillop, Tom Brigg, and Aitzol Arenzana-King are all set for their senior debuts from the start.

In the frontrow, Eric O’Sullivan starts at loosehead prop alongside hooker, James McCormick, and tighthead prop, Bryan O’Connor, who makes his first senior Ulster start. Harry Sheridan and Development lock, Charlie Irvine, start together in the secondrow.

In a new backrow trio, James McKillop starts at blindside flanker, with Tom Brigg at openside flanker and Lorcan McLoughlin at number eight. Scrumhalf Conor McKee starts alongside Jake Flannery at halfback.

Ulster's Michael Lowry. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In the midfield, Ben Carson starts at inside centre, alongside Ethan McIlroy at outside centre. Ben Moxham makes his first senior start since November 2023 on the leftwing, with Academy back, Aitzol Arenzana-King, making his debut on the rightwing. Captain, Michael Lowry, starts at fullback.

Jack Aungier will make his 100th appearance for Connacht against the Lions in Johannesburg tomorrow afternoon (3pm Irish time). The 27-year-old joined from Leinster in 2020, and now becomes the 43rd player to reach the landmark milestone for the province.

The Dubliner is one of 10 changes from the side that started the win over the Stormers last week. Captain Cian Prendergast, flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton, and backs John Devine, Harry West and Sam Gilbert all retain their places from that game.

There is a new front row in Peter Dooley and Dylan Tierney-Martin joining Aungier, as well as a new secondrow partnership of Niall Murray and Joe Joyce. The final change in the pack sees Paul Boyle come in at number eight, with Sean Jansen dropping to the bench.

Colm Reilly links up with Jack Carty at halfback while Cathal Forde’s withdrawal due to injury means Hugh Gavin starts at inside centre alongside Devine. Shane Jennings has been passed fit after missing last week, so he comes in on the left wing.

Leinster: Ciarán Frawley; Tommy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Brian Deeny; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Gus McCarthy,Jerry Cahir, Thomas Clarkson, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Sam Prendergast, Charlie Tector.

Connacht: Sam Gilbert; Harry West, John Devine, Hugh Gavin, Shane Jennings; Jack Carty, Colm Reilly; Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jack Aungier; Niall Murray, Joe Joyce; Cian Prendergast (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Paul Boyle. Replacements: Matthew Victory, Billy Bohan, Fiachna Barrett, Darragh Murray, Sean Jansen, Matthew Devine, Sean Naughton, Shayne Bolton.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Aitzol Arenzana-King, Ethan McIlroy, Ben Carson, Ben Moxham; Jake Flannery, Conor McKee; Eric O’Sullivan, James McCormick, Bryan O’Connor; Harry Sheridan, Charlie Irvine; James McKillop, Tom Brigg, Lorcan McLoughlin. Replacements: John Andrew, Callum Reid, Tom McAllister, Joe Hopes, Marcus Rea, Dave Shanahan, James Humphreys, Jonny Scott.