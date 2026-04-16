Munster make eight changes for URC clash against Benetton

Clayton McMillan has made eight changes to the Munster team for Saturday’s crunch URC Round 15 clash against Benetton at Stadio Comunale di Monigo (7.45pm Irish time, live on TG4 & Premier Sports).

Shane Daly, Calvin Nash, Andrew Smith. Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa, Jean Kleyn, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett all come into the side. Nash, Barron and Kleyn return from injury along with replacements Oli Jager and Brian Gleeson.

Daly, Nash and Smith start in a new back three compared to the side beaten 31-21 by Exeter in the Challenge Cup Round of 16 last Saturday week. The centre and half-back partnerships are unchanged as Alex Nankivell and Tom Farrell are paired in midfield with Craig Casey and Jack Crowley starting at nine and 10.

Barron and Ala’alatoa return to the frontrow, with Kleyn alongside Tadhg Beirne in the secondrow, while Ahern come into the backrow.

Lee Barron, Michael Milne and Jager are the front row replacements with Edwin Edogbo, Gleeson and Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover.

Academy scrumhalf Ben O’Donovan and Dan Kelly are the backline replacements.

Munster Rugby: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Andrew Smith; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Diarmuid Barron, Michael Ala’alatoa; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes. Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Oli Jager, Edwin Edogbo, Brian Gleeson, Ben O’Donovan, Dan Kelly, Alex Kendellen.