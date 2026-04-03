Connacht dominate second half to blow Sharks away in Challenge Cup

Challenge Cup: Connacht 29 Sharks 12

Connacht’s seasonal ambitions took another step forward when they advanced to the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Connacht prevailed in Dexcom Stadium as they dominated the second half, scoring three tries and a Gilbert penalty to run salt into the visitors’ wounds.

With seven changes from the team that defeated Ospreys last week, Connacht delivered in spades.

Their recent 21-14 victory over Ospreys and this victory ensure their twin targets to make the latter stages of both Europe and the URC competitions are on track.

It is a real fillip for Connacht and Stuart Lancaster, who has made no secret of Connacht’s intentions to make a European final, having missed out last year at the semi-final stage with a heartbreaking 43-40 loss to Racing 92.

Heading into this round of 16 at Dexcom Stadium, and up against a Sharks outfit with similar ambitions to qualify for Champions Cup rugby, it was always going to be something of a shoot-out, particularly with the South African outfit having floundered in the URC, falling to 10th place, but just six points off Connacht in ninth.

Both sides were missing players – Connacht’s Mack Hansen, Sean Jansen, Caolin Blade, Finn Treacy, and Shayne Bolton sidelined, while the visitors were without some of their big names, but still boasted real experience with some 331 caps, including World Cup winners, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, two-times World Cup winner Makazole Mapimipi and Eben Etzebeth, back after a 12-week ban for an eye gouge against Wales.

As expected they played a vital role, ensuring a real test of Connacht’s scrum.

Sharks, led at the break by 12-7, having dominated possession and territory and capitalised early to open their tally after six minutes when Connacht were pinged for failing to roll away. Outhalf John Smith knocked over the kick from 35 metres out, and the Sharks continued to put Connacht under pressure.

Stuart Lancaster’s side were solid in defence, but the concession of penalties proved costly. Although Josh Ioane and Shamus Hurley Langton both produced key turnovers to halt the Sharks’ momentum, the visitors’ physicality cost Connacht when losing Ioane early on. It did not get any better when Sharks were happy to take advantage of another scrum penalty, extending their lead to 0-6 through Jean Smith’s boot after 21 minutes.

However, Connacht were able to grab some momentum, and delivered their opening try soon after. Bundee Aki was instrumental before finding Shamus Hurley-Langton who made yards and leftwing Chay Mullins touched down for the opening try. When fullback Sam Gilbert converted it opened Connacht’s account and put them in front 7-6.

Connacht's Bundee Aki comes up against Le Roux Malan of Sharks. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Sharks, however, were the more lively, and were rewarded with a penalty after 30 minutes. Smith was happy to kick just inside the half to put his side in front 9-7, and a lack of discipline cost Connacht another penalty when they blocked a lineout following a 50:22.

Connacht, struggling to make territory with ball in hand, resorted to a kicking game, but played into the South African hands, with Etzebeth lording the lineouts for his side. And when Connacht were penalised for blocking a Sharks player, it gave them another opportunity in their opponents 22 to score. On this occasion Connacht held out to remain just five points behind despite the visitors enjoying possession and domination, particular at ruck time.

The home side adapted and changed in the second half, keeping the ball in hand and picking up the pace. It paid off when, from a penalty to touch, Connacht bagged their first try through Cathal Forde, with Dave Heffernan impressive in the build-up.

Gilbert’s conversion put Connacht in front for the first time with a 14-12 lead, and although they should have added another, they soon scored from a penalty to touch. Keeping possession through six phases, eventually a forward drive made hay before player of the match Hurley-Langton peeled off the side to touch down, putting Connacht into a 19-12 lead – the conversion wide, while at the other end Smith missed a penalty kick.

Connacht, working hard off the ball, started to reap the rewards and when Cahill Forde took the final pass from Paul Boyle to bag the fourth try and bonus point, with Gilbert adding the extras, Connacht had stretched their lead to 26-12. The Connacht fullback added another on 69 minutes.

With five minutes remaining, Connacht opted to kick for touch 10 metres from Sharks’ line. Although defended well on this occasion, it mattered little as Lancaster’s side ran out easy winners and now play Montpellier away or Perpignan at home, depending on the outcome of their match on Saturday lunchtime.

The South Africans, winners of the Challenge Cup in 2024, have not won away from home in any competition since beating Ulster in Belfast at the end of April 2025.

Scoring sequence: 6 mins: Smith penalty 0-3; 20: Smith pen 0-6; 21: C Mullins try, Gilbert con 7-6; 31: Smith pen 7-9, 33: Smith pen 7-12. HT 7-12. 46: Forde try, Gilbert con 14-12; 51: Hurley Langton try, 19-12; 62: Forde try, Gilbert con 26-12; 69: Gilbert pen 29-12.

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; S Jennings, C Forde, B Aki, C Mullins; J Ioane; M Devine; B Bohan, D Heffernan, S Illo; J Joyce, D Murray; J Murphy, S Hurley-Langton, C Prendergast (capt). Replacements: S Naughton for Ioane (18), F Bealahm for Illo (54), P Dooley for Bohan (56), P Boyle for Prendergast (58), D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan (59), N Murray for Joyce (62), C Reilly for Devine (66).

SHARKS: H Kunene; E van der Merwe, Le-Roux Malan, M Potgieter, M Mapimpi; J Smith, R Braude; O Nche, E Swart, V Koch; E Etzebeth, D Slabbert; T Mavesere, J Potgieter, N Hatton (capt). Replacements: E Hooker for Mapimpi (46), C Rahl for Potgieter (56), M Mdanda for Koch and L Marvin Mazibuko for O Nche, C Rahl for E Etzebeth, V Tshituka for Potgieter (all 60), S Masuku for Kunene (74).

Referee: S Grove-White (SCO).