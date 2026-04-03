AIL: Terenure best placed to secure place in 1A playoffs

The 50 senior AIL clubs complete the regular season with a final 18th round of matches this Easter Saturday, although there is still plenty of jostling for position ahead of the defining knockout stages.

Terenure are best placed to secure their place in the 1A playoffs along with Clontarf, St Mary’s and Lansdowne ahead of hosting UCD at Lakelands Park. ‘Nure (52 point) sit fourth and with a four-point buffer over Cork Constitution (48) after beating them last week, and with a vastly superior points difference, so a solitary bonus point ought should suffice.

However, in coming up short of a bonus point with the game’s last play seven days ago, Terenure have left themselves open to a last day mugging. Knowing that a losing bonus point is enough could be a dangerous mindset or might keep them on their toes.

Adam La Grue, Will Reilly, Max Russell and Mike Murphy jnr come into the XV, and their ex-forwards coach Emmet McMahon makes five changes, including Andrew Osborne, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and captain Daniel Barron as playoff-bound UCD look to maintain momentum from their 57-49 win over Nenagh Ormond.

The champions and leaders Clontarf host St Mary’s to in a possible dress rehearsal for the final at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, April 26th and will decide the honour of finishing first. Both selections suggest that matters too.

Cork Con effectively need both a bonus-point win over Lansdowne at Temple Hill and for UCD to deny Terenure a point in order to snatch a playoff place.

Elsewhere in 1A, Young Munster complete their eventful campaign when seeking an 11th attacking bonus point at home to Ballynahinch, while the promoted duo of last season Old Belvedere and Nenagh Ormond, sign off on contrasting seasons at Ollie Campbell Park.

The tussle to top 1B and earn automatic promotion has gone to the last day between Old Wesley (64 points and a difference of +140) and Dublin University (63 and +130). Basically, Old Wesley need to match Trinity’s result away to Blackrock, while also knowing that a bonus-point win away to City of Armagh will suffice.

Naas (37 points) have the edge on UCC (35) in trying to avoid a playoff to preserve their 1B status, and are at home to the sides who will join the runners-up in the promotion playoffs, Instonians and Garryowen.

Barnhall have won 2A while Shannon will be joined in the playoffs by two from Wanderers (52 points), Dungannon (50) and Corinthians (49). Wanderers are away to Barnhall, Dungannon host Greystones and Corinthians are away to relegated Banbridge.

In 2B, Galwegians are champions, while UL Bohs and Clogher Valley will be joined in the play-offs by either Sligo (49 points) or Malone (47). A win of any kind will thus suffice for Sligo at home to Skerries, while Malone must win in Enniscorthy.

The rest of the standings, including those atop 2C, have been rendered meaningless by the IRFU’s decision to regionalise the lower two divisions into northern and southern sections from next season.

Energia All-Ireland League (all kick-offs 2.30pm) fixtures:

Division 1A: Clontarf v St Mary’s College, Castle Avenue; Cork Constitution v Lansdowne, Temple Hill; Old Belvedere v Nenagh Ormond, Ollie Campbell Park; Terenure College v UCD, Lakelands Park; Young Munster v Ballynahinch, Tom Clifford Park.

Division 1B: Blackrock College v Dublin University, Stradbrook; City Of Armagh v Old Wesley, Palace Grounds; Naas v Instonians, Forenaughts; Queen’s University v Highfield, Dub Lane; UCC v Garryowen, The Mardyke.

Division 2A: Ballymena v Old Crescent, Eaton Park; Banbridge v Galway Corinthians, Rifle Park; Cashel v Shannon, Spafield; Dungannon v Greystones, Stevenson Park; MU Barnhall v Wanderers, Parsonstown.

2B: Clogher Valley v Rainey, The Cran; Enniscorthy v Malone, Alcast Park; Galwegians v Buccaneers, Crowley Park; Sligo v Skerries, Hamilton Park; UL Bohemian v Navan, UL 4G.

Division 2C: Ballyclare v Clonmel, The Cloughan; Bective Rangers v Thomond, Energia Park; Bruff v Midleton, Kilballyowen Park; Dolphin v Belfast Harlequins, Virgin Media Park; Malahide v Monkstown, Estuary Road.