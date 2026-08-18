Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, governor says

Ukrainian rescuers at the site of a previous Russian strike on Kharkiv earlier this month. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/EPA

A Russian missile ‌attack killed 10 people and ​injured a further eight in ​a village in ⁠Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv ‌region, ‌the ​regional governor said ⁠on Tuesday.

The ​strike on ​the ‌village of Pechenihy ​damaged 10 private buildings, ⁠a ⁠cafe, ​a post office, a shop and at least ‌seven cars, ⁠Oleh Syniehubov said on the ‌Telegram messaging ​app.

Meanwhile, Russia downed 180 drones in ‌Moscow overnight in one of the biggest Ukrainian air attacks on the Russian capital, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin ​said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday. Drones hit ⁠a warehouse of Russian ecommerce company ‌Wildberries and ‌other ​facilities near Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said separately, ⁠adding that ​at least three ​people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured ‌in the region.

Wildberries, ​a frequent target of Kyiv’s attacks ⁠following Russia’s full-scale invasion ⁠of ​Ukraine in 2022, said in a statement that the warehouse experienced minor damage after drone debris hit one of its walls. Overall, 620 drones were heading for ‌the region ⁠surrounding the Russian capital between Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday morning, according ‌to Sobyanin, and Moscow was temporarily restricting flights ​at its airports. – Reuters