Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, governor says

A Russian missile attack killed 10 people and injured a further eight in a village in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, the regional governor said on Tuesday.
The strike on the village of Pechenihy damaged 10 private buildings, a cafe, a post office, a shop and at least seven cars, Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Meanwhile, Russia downed 180 drones in Moscow overnight in one of the biggest Ukrainian air attacks on the Russian capital, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday. Drones hit a warehouse of Russian ecommerce company Wildberries and other facilities near Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said separately, adding that at least three people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured in the region.
Wildberries, a frequent target of Kyiv’s attacks following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, said in a statement that the warehouse experienced minor damage after drone debris hit one of its walls. Overall, 620 drones were heading for the region surrounding the Russian capital between Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to Sobyanin, and Moscow was temporarily restricting flights at its airports. – Reuters