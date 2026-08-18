Europe

Russian missile attack kills 10 in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, governor says

More than 180 drones downed overnight in one of biggest Ukrainian air attacks on Moscow, city’s mayor says

Ukrainian rescuers at the site of a previous Russian strike on Kharkiv earlier this month. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/EPA
Ukrainian rescuers at the site of a previous Russian strike on Kharkiv earlier this month. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/EPA
Tue Aug 18 2026 - 08:151 MIN READ

A Russian missile ‌attack killed 10 people and ​injured a further eight in ​a village in ⁠Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv ‌region, ‌the ​regional governor said ⁠on Tuesday.

The ​strike on ​the ‌village of Pechenihy ​damaged 10 private buildings, ⁠a ⁠cafe, ​a post office, a shop and at least ‌seven cars, ⁠Oleh Syniehubov said on the ‌Telegram messaging ​app.

Meanwhile, Russia downed 180 drones in ‌Moscow overnight in one of the biggest Ukrainian air attacks on the Russian capital, the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin ​said on the Telegram messaging app early on Tuesday. Drones hit ⁠a warehouse of Russian ecommerce company ‌Wildberries and ‌other ​facilities near Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said separately, ⁠adding that ​at least three ​people, including a 10-year-old girl, were injured ‌in the region.

Wildberries, ​a frequent target of Kyiv’s attacks ⁠following Russia’s full-scale invasion ⁠of ​Ukraine in 2022, said in a statement that the warehouse experienced minor damage after drone debris hit one of its walls. Overall, 620 drones were heading for ‌the region ⁠surrounding the Russian capital between Monday evening and the early hours of Tuesday morning, according ‌to Sobyanin, and Moscow was temporarily restricting flights ​at its airports. – Reuters

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