Activist trespass at Ardee House pub in Dublin must end, High Court orders

The Ardee House pub on Ardee Street has been taken over by activists. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Activists calling themselves the Revolutionary Housing League, who broke into the former Ardee Pub in Dublin’s Liberties area, intending to reopen it as a community centre, were today restrained by the High Court from continuing their trespass on the premises.

Barrister Ross Gorman told Judge Michael Quinn that the buildings housing the old pub at numbers 1 and 2 Chamber Street, Dublin 8, were in a state of deterioration and partial collapse inside and were a danger to those who had unlawfully taken it over.

He said the trespassers claimed on social media that they would open it as the Anne Devlin Community Centre and planned a house and street party and barbecue, possibly with the unlicensed sale of alcohol, next Saturday.

Gorman, who appeared with BHSM Solicitors for the property owners, Black Sheep Investments Limited, told the court that, according to social media posts, the trespassers had already carried out physical changes to the interior of the building and planned to do more.

Jack Teeling, of Castle Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3, stated in written evidence that he was a director of Black Sheep Investments which owned the properties and the company had very recently become aware that a number of unidentified individuals had commenced trespassing and intended to open a cafe and community centre there.

Gorman said the trespass had come to light through an article in The Irish Times on Monday by its Social Affairs correspondent, Kitty Holland, who had highlighted the break-in and plans posted by the Revolutionary Housing League for the property.

Teeling told the court the old Ardee Pub premises on the corner of Ardee Street had been sold by Teeling Whiskey Company to Black Sheep Investments in 2017. Black Sheep had unsuccessfully sought planning permission for part demolition of the property with the construction of 14 apartments over five or six floors with a community facility at ground level.

The interior of Ardee House, a disused pub in Dublin's Liberties which activists have occupied with the aim of using it as a community centre. Photograph: Kitty Holland

He said a new planning application had been submitted to Dublin City Council on Tuesday.

Teeling stated that, unbeknown to Black Sheep Investments, a number of unidentified individuals broke into the property, which he first became aware of when contacted by Holland to comment on the occupation. He had called the gardaí but they had left, considering the trespass a civil matter.

Consulting engineers, before applications for planning permission, had reported that the buildings were completely unsuitable to be used as a cafe or a community centre. He had learned the trespassers intended to restore beer taps and store beer, indicating that alcohol may be served without a drinks license.

Gorman said that solicitors for the owners had pinned a letter on the front door of the premises telling those inside that they were there without the owner’s consent and warning them they were carrying out activities which posed a risk to the health and safety of all who illegally entered the property.

He said the occupants had not left the property despite having been called on to immediately vacate and cease their activities.

The judge said the court had heard sufficient evidence of trespass and of the risk to health and safety to the occupants and he considered there was an urgency for the granting of injunctions against the occupants and anyone else with knowledge of the court’s orders.

The court orders restrain the unidentified occupants from continuing to trespass and from interfering with the property. The proceedings will return to the High Court on June 3rd.

The judge said service should be made by attachment of notice of the court’s decision on the door of the property and, if possible, personally on those present. Service could also be made through an email address which the occupants had posted online.