Bundee Aki will be considered for Ireland after suspension

Ireland attack coach Andrew Goodman has indicated Bundee Aki will be considered for the last two Six Nations games at home to Wales and Scotland, at which point his four-game suspension for misconduct after Connacht’s loss to Leinster last weekend will be served.

The IRFU weighed in on the issue before the URC’s Independent Committee convened on Wednesday, stating the union “does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials”, adding they would conduct an internal review on the matter.

Aki was handed a six-week suspension, with two weeks suspended for two years, for engaging with match officials “on several occasions in a manner which breached the Disciplinary Rules” after the Leinster defeat.

But on Wednesday, the Ireland management appeared to be adopting a more conciliatory tone.

“I can’t give you too much detail on the actual incident,” said Goodman, noting the IRFU and URC’s involvement. “But first of all I’d say that we know respect is a massive part of the game we play, and referees are obviously a big part of that as well, so we take that very seriously.

“The other thing is that we’ve got huge support for Bundee. I’ve worked with him for the last couple of years, but have known him a lot longer than that. I know he’s a great character and he’s made a mistake and we’re going to help him work through it.”

Speaking from Ireland’s pre-Six Nations training camp in Portugal, Godman confirmed Aki would be considered for selection when his suspension is completed.

“Of course, a player of Bundee’s calibre that’s done great things in the Irish jersey before will definitely be considered.

“But for now we’re working with the guys that we’ve got. When you look at a Jude Posthlewaite coming into the camp for the first time and the excitement that he’s shown over these first couple of days, we’ve got Tom Farrell, obviously who made his debut in November and has been consistently good for Munster again, Ringer (Garry Ringrose), and then Stu (Stuart McCloskey), who in November was one of our standout players.

“They’re really ready to go and we’re working with them and looking forward to that.”

Leinster's Garry Ringrose is one of Andy Farrell's options at centre for next Thursday's Six Nations opener against France. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

Aki’s absence is compounded by Hugo Keenan sustaining a fractured thumb in training on Wednesday, ruling him out of next week’s tournament opener against France in Paris.

Also missing out are looseheads Andrew Porter, Paddy McCarthy and Jack Boyle, and Tadhg Furlong appears to be in a race against time to be fit for next Thursday.

Furlong was the only absentee for Wednesday’s training session at The Campus in Quinta do Lago, where all the other players who had been nursing knocks took part in full. “(Furlong) was doing some rehab and he’s going through his process and he’ll be assessed,” said Goodman.

“We’re being really cautious with him now so we can give him the best chance next week.”

Goodman added it was not a similar issue to the injury which dogged Furlong last season.

“He’s been pretty robust, training well with Leinster and had a good plan around his trainings and different little bits like that. I think it was the other side (to last season’s injury) actually, so we’ll make sure we get it right and hopefully that won’t happen, recurring injuries.”

Keenan, meanwhile, has not yet been ruled out of the entire Six Nations. “He’s going home to see the surgeon now. We’re waiting for an opinion from him,” Goodman added.

“We’ve got still got great options (at fullback) and they’ve been competing out at training the last few days. When you look at Jamie Osborne, who was there for a lot of November, he’s back in contention; Jack (Crowley) has obviously played there for us in bits; Ciarán Frawley’s been playing there for Leinster; Jacob Stockdale’s been playing there for Ulster.

“So we’ve got plenty of exciting options that we can have a look at back at 15.”