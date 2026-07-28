Joe Schmidt to take consultancy role with Ulster Rugby

Richie Murphy and Joe Schmidt, pictured in 2017, will be reunited at Ulster. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is set to take a consultancy role with Ulster Rugby which will see him reunite with the province’s head coach Richie Murphy.

Ulster are expected to make an announcement confirming the news in the coming days.

The IRFU has approved the arrangement which seeks to assist the development of head coaches within Irish rugby. A similar approach was taken in Leinster when former All Blacks head coach Graham Henry was brought in to consult in 2016 at the request of head coach Leo Cullen, and at Munster, where Henry’s fellow New Zealander Chris Boyd acted as a performance consultant during the 2024/2025 season.

Schmidt recently ended his tenure as head coach of the Wallabies, departing the role after the conclusion of the Nations Championship southern series. He has been succeeded by Ulster’s former director of rugby, Les Kiss.

During Schmidt’s time as head coach at Leinster, Murphy spent three seasons at the province as a skills/kicking coach and followed him into the Ireland set-up in 2013, remaining as part of the coaching ticket up to Schmidt’s departure following the 2019 World Cup.

Murphy took over as head coach of the Ireland under-20s in 2021, leading teams to successive Six Nations Grand Slams in 2022 and 2023, also reaching a World Junior Championship final in South Africa.

Following the departure of Dan McFarland as Ulster head coach in February 2024, Murphy took interim charge at the province to the end of the season. In May 2025, he signed a two-year deal to take up the role in a permanent capacity and has since signed a contract extension that will take him to 2028.

Ulster will also welcome a new forwards coach, New Zealander Clarke Dermody, taking over from Jimmy Duffy who has moved to Munster.