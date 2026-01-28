Bundee Aki handed four-week suspension after being axed from Ireland’s Six Nations squad

Bundee Aki will miss Ireland‘s first three Six Nations matches after he was handed a six-week suspension, with two weeks suspended for two years, after an Independent Disciplinary Committee upheld a misconduct complaint against the centre over interactions with match officials following Connacht’s defeat to Leinster at Dexcom Stadium last Saturday.

Aki was a replacement in the game and at the end of an 11-minute spell as a temporary replacement for Cathal Forde could be heard remonstrating with the referee Eoghan Cross after being caught in the face by Charlie Tector’s head in the 20th minute.

The committee found that Aki “engaged with the match official team after the game on several occasions in a manner which breached the Disciplinary Rules”.

The IRFU made the decision on Wednesday morning ahead of the disciplinary hearing to replaced Aki in the Ireland squad training in the Algarve with Ulster’s uncapped centre Jude Postlethwaite.

Should Irish players have been wrapped in cotton wool ahead of the Six Nations? Listen | 28:58

The statement said: “The IRFU does not tolerate any form of disrespect shown towards match officials and does not condone actions that fall below the standards expected of players representing Irish rugby.

“The IRFU are investigating the matter further internally and no additional comment will be made at this time.”

Aki will miss Connacht’s URC game away to Zebre Parma and Ireland’s games away to France, at home to Italy and away to England.

[ From the archives: Bundee Aki admits he must raise his game ‘to another level’ with his place no longer guaranteedOpens in new window ]

In its ruling, the Independent Committee “concluded that the Player’s behaviour constituted verbal abuse and disrespect of a Match Official(s) under the relevant Rules. In determining its sanction, the Independent Committee felt that a suspension of six (6) weeks was appropriate, with two of those weeks suspended.

“The Committee also recognised the Player’s full regret for his actions and was grateful for the approach that he took towards the proceedings. However, given the player’s previous disciplinary record (including incidents of a similar nature) and his lack of a plea in this case, the Independent Committee could not apply mitigation to the sanction.

“The Committee also reminded the Player of the importance of the Spirit and values of the game of rugby and the importance of respect towards Match Officials.

“The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.”