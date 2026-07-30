In pictures: Lisa Walsh scoops €10,000 prize on Ladies Day at the Galway Races

Lisa Walsh (37) from Dunboyne, Co Meath was the winner of the Ella & Jo Best Dressed Lady competition on Ladies Day at the Galway Races Summer Festival. Walsh, an accountant by profession, takes home €10,000 in prizemoney.

The Best Hat award was won by Maksuda Akhter, who wore a design by Irish milliner Fiona Rafter.

The judging panel was made up of Mandy Maher, Laura Fox and Ella & Jo co-founder Charlene Flanagan.

Lisa Walsh shows off her competition-winning outfit at Ballybrit, Co Galway. Photograph: Andrew Downes, xposure

Olena Vriivna, from Dublin, at the Galway Races on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Stylish hats and fascinators were out in force on Ladies Day at Ballybrit, Co Galway. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Pam Richardson from Galway with matching red dress and headwear. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Five -year-old Molly-Mae Moran Ward enjoying Ladies Day at the Galway Races Summer Festival on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Hats on show on day four of the 2026 Galway Races Summer Festival. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Leah Hoey and Jamie O'Grady pause for a selfie during Ladies Day at the Galway Races. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Racegoers on Ladies Day on day four of the Galway Races Summer Festival. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Niamh O'Grady and former Mayo footballer Pádraig O’Hora at the Galway Races on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Jennifer Wrynne from Leitrim enjoying the weather and racing at Ballybrit race track, Co Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Talita Sweeney from Ballincollig, Co Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO

Emma Morgan and Tara Quinn from Armagh at the Galway Races. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO