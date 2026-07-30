In pictures: Lisa Walsh scoops €10,000 prize on Ladies Day at the Galway Races
Co Meath racegoer won Best Dressed Lady competition while Best Hat award went to Maksuda Akhter
Thu Jul 30 2026 - 18:34 • 1 MIN READ
Lisa Walsh (37) from Dunboyne, Co Meath was the winner of the Ella & Jo Best Dressed Lady competition on Ladies Day at the Galway Races Summer Festival. Walsh, an accountant by profession, takes home €10,000 in prizemoney.
The Best Hat award was won by Maksuda Akhter, who wore a design by Irish milliner Fiona Rafter.
The judging panel was made up of Mandy Maher, Laura Fox and Ella & Jo co-founder Charlene Flanagan.