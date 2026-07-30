Photography

In pictures: Lisa Walsh scoops €10,000 prize on Ladies Day at the Galway Races

Co Meath racegoer won Best Dressed Lady competition while Best Hat award went to Maksuda Akhter

Lisa Walsh was the winner of the Ella & Jo Best Dressed Lady Competition on Ladies Day at Galway Races Summer Festival. Photograph: Andrew Downes, xposure
Lisa Walsh was the winner of the Ella & Jo Best Dressed Lady Competition on Ladies Day at Galway Races Summer Festival. Photograph: Andrew Downes, xposure
Thu Jul 30 2026 - 18:341 MIN READ

Lisa Walsh (37) from Dunboyne, Co Meath was the winner of the Ella & Jo Best Dressed Lady competition on Ladies Day at the Galway Races Summer Festival. Walsh, an accountant by profession, takes home €10,000 in prizemoney.

The Best Hat award was won by Maksuda Akhter, who wore a design by Irish milliner Fiona Rafter.

The judging panel was made up of Mandy Maher, Laura Fox and Ella & Jo co-founder Charlene Flanagan.

Lisa Walsh shows off her competition-winning outfit at Ballybrit, Co Galway. Photograph: Andrew Downes, xposure
Lisa Walsh shows off her competition-winning outfit at Ballybrit, Co Galway. Photograph: Andrew Downes, xposure
Olena Vriivna, from Dublin, at the Galway Races on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Olena Vriivna, from Dublin, at the Galway Races on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Stylish hats and fascinators were out in force on Ladies Day at Ballybrit, Co Galway. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Stylish hats and fascinators were out in force on Ladies Day at Ballybrit, Co Galway. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Pam Richardson from Galway with matching red dress and headwear. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Pam Richardson from Galway with matching red dress and headwear. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Five -year-old Molly-Mae Moran Ward enjoying Ladies Day at the Galway Races Summer Festival on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Five -year-old Molly-Mae Moran Ward enjoying Ladies Day at the Galway Races Summer Festival on Thursday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Hats on show on day four of the 2026 Galway Races Summer Festival. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Hats on show on day four of the 2026 Galway Races Summer Festival. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Leah Hoey and Jamie O'Grady pause for a selfie during Ladies Day at the Galway Races. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Leah Hoey and Jamie O'Grady pause for a selfie during Ladies Day at the Galway Races. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Racegoers on Ladies Day on day four of the Galway Races Summer Festival. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Racegoers on Ladies Day on day four of the Galway Races Summer Festival. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Niamh O'Grady and former Mayo footballer Pádraig O’Hora at the Galway Races on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Niamh O'Grady and former Mayo footballer Pádraig O’Hora at the Galway Races on Thursday. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Jennifer Wrynne from Leitrim enjoying the weather and racing at Ballybrit race track, Co Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Jennifer Wrynne from Leitrim enjoying the weather and racing at Ballybrit race track, Co Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Talita Sweeney from Ballincollig, Co Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Talita Sweeney from Ballincollig, Co Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Emma Morgan and Tara Quinn from Armagh at the Galway Races. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Emma Morgan and Tara Quinn from Armagh at the Galway Races. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Talita and Mark Sweeney from Ballincollig, Co Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Talita and Mark Sweeney from Ballincollig, Co Cork. Photograph: James Crombie/INPHO
Galway Races