Derry City’s European campaign ends with defeat to clinical Rijeka

Uefa Conference League second qualifying round, second leg: Derry City 0 Rijeka (Croatia) 1 (Adu-Adjei 14) (Rijeka win 2-0 on aggregate)

Three first-half minutes determined Derry City’s Uefa Conference League fate against a clinical HNK Rijeka who progressed to a third-round tie against Ilves of Finland.

Liam Boyce’s close-range strike in the 11th minute was saved superbly by Aleska Todorovic and three minutes later former Bournemouth Academy striker Daniel Adu-Adjei capitalised on a mistake by Cameron Dummigan and fired past Brian Maher.

With the Croatians leading 1-0 from the first leg in Rijeka, Derry had it all to do, and despite an inspired first-half performance from Michael Duffy, the Candystripes were dumped out of Europe at the second hurdle.

Although far from disgraced in their four games in the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers, it was a disappointing end to their first European campaign since 2024.

Given their sixth-place league position and the 14 points deficit from third placed Bohemians, an FAI Cup triumph may be their only realistic chance of returning to the Continent next season as they return to domestic duties against title-chasing St Pat’s at Richmond Park on Sunday.

Rijeka’s £10 million-rated attacking midfielder Toni Fruk, who scored the only goal at the Stadium Rujevica, was first to threaten as he made space on the edge of the box but his goal-bound shot was headed clear by Dummigan.

Derry should’ve scored on 11 minutes when Duffy brilliantly took on two Rijeka defenders before finding Ellis Chapman with a sublime pass in behind. The Englishman cut the ball back to Boyce, took a touch, and his close-range strike was kept out by a stunning one-handed save from Aleska Todorovic.

Disaster struck three minutes later when Dummigan’s misplaced pass was intercepted by Adu-Adjei and the striker raced through unchallenged, firing across Maher and into the corner of the net.

Derry were undeterred with Duffy most likely to make a difference on the left flank and in the second half he came close to drawing Derry level with a beautifully executed free-kick which struck the outside of the post and went wide on 66 minutes.

Fruk enjoyed more space in the latter stages and almost found the back of the net on 84 minutes when he rifled a shot from 20 yards, which went wide of the mark, as the home side lacked a spark in the second half.

Rijeka comfortably saw the game out as Derry’s European adventure came to an abrupt end.

Derry City: Maher, Lyons-Foster (Cotter 62), Dummigan, P McClean (Stott 81), Fleming; Olayinka (Burns 62), Twisk, O’Reilly, Chapman; Duffy, Boyce (Clarke 45).

HNK Rijeka: Todorovic; Jankovic (Lasickas 82), Barco, Pavic, Fruk (Cubelic 89), Gojak, Adu-Adjei 9Grulovic 91), Orec, Dantas, Devetak, Majstorovic.

Referee: Jose Goncalves (Portuguese).