Ireland

Man and woman seriously injured after Co Laois crash as other driver leaves scene

Male driver and female passenger were taken to Tullamore for treatment of serious injuries

Two seriously injured after two-car crash in Co Laois. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Two seriously injured after two-car crash in Co Laois. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Katie Mellett
Sat Aug 01 2026 - 12:431 MIN READ

A man and woman have been seriously injured following a two-car crash in Co Laois on Friday night. The driver of the other car left the scene, gardaí said.

The crash took place on the L7797 near Moat, Ballinakill, Co Laois at around 10.15pm on July 31st.

A male driver, aged in his 80s, and a female passenger, aged in her 70s, were taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment of serious injuries.

Gardaí are seeking to identify the driver of the second car.

READ MORE

Mayo’s win was one of the most joyful national episodes since Republic’s foundation

Gardaí trying to piece together Glen Hansard’s last movements after leaving west Dublin pub

Comedian Alan Davies: ‘I talk about what my father did, and how I had him arrested’

The first victim of AI is the economy. Welcome to the 2030s

The road is currently closed pending examination by Garda technical staff and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward to Abbeyleix Garda station, by phone or at any Garda station. Road users who were in the vicinity and may have dashcam footage are requested to make this available.

Separately on Friday, gardaí said a woman was in critical condition after a crash in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal that left five others also needing treatment for injuries.

The incident took place before 10pm on Saturday July 25th. A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and released without charge pending analysis of a sample by the Medical Bureau of Road Safety.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses and those with footage to come forward.

A Garda roads policing operation is meanwhile in effect for the bank holiday weekend, running from Thursday until Tuesday.

Motorist caught driving 172km/h as gardaí detect almost 1,600 speeding offences ]

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett

Katie Mellett is an Irish Times journalist