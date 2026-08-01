Motorist caught driving at 172km/h as gardaí detect almost 1,600 speeding offences

Close to 1,600 speeding offences have been detected during the first two days of the August bank holiday roads policing operation.

Gardaí overseeing the operation detected a motorist driving at 172km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M1 Greenfields in Swords, Co Dublin.

Gardaí also caught a person driving at a speed of 115km/h in a 50km/h zone on the Clontarf Road, Dublin 3.

A motorist was caught driving at a speed of 142km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N24 Belline and Rogerstown in Piltown, Co Kilkenny.

A third motorist was clocked driving 127km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R428 Kylebeg, Stradbally, Co Laois.

A motorist was detected driving over twice the legal speed of 60km/h on the Waterford Road in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Gardaí are conducting both statutory mandatory intoxicant testing and regular, high-visibility policing checkpoints.

To date, a total of 39 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant such as alcohol and drugs.

Just over 1,590 drivers were detected for speeding offences during the first two days of the operation. Some 200 drivers were detected holding a mobile phone or not wearing a seat belt.

This weekend’s road safety enforcement operation will focus on four lifesaver offences – speeding, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt.

The total number of fatalities on Irish roads to date this year is 108. No fatalities occurred during the first two days of the bank holiday roads policing operation.

Meanwhile, gardaí urged motorists to slow down and to stick to the speed limit.

“Never drive under the influence of drink or drugs,” a statement added. “Wear your seat belt and don’t get distracted by mobile devices when you are driving. You can help get another person home safe this weekend.”

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