Michaela Walsh takes silver after defeat in featherweight final at Commonwealth Games

Michaela Walsh lifts Jaismine Lamboria's arm after the latter's victory in the women's 57kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Michaela Walsh has lost out in her bid for consecutive gold medals, but will leave Glasgow with her fourth podium finish in as many Commonwealth Games.

The 14-time national title winner came out on top in Birmingham four years ago but found her match this time around, defeated by reigning world champion Jaismine Lamboria of India in the women’s featherweight final.

Walsh has silver as consolation for her efforts this week, having also finished second at the 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The boxers were twice urged to engage in a very cagey first round. Walsh was the more positive in the final 90 seconds of the opener, but three of the five judges still gave the round to Lamboria.

The Indian boxer showed glimpses of class in the second, making the most of her height and reach advantage to go ahead with three judges heading into the final round.

That left the Northern Ireland veteran needing to force a standing count. While she changed her tactics to come forward more, landing several shots, it also allowed Lamboria to pick her off when required.

The result was a unanimous victory for the Indian boxer, with three judges scoring it 29-28 and two 30-27 in Lamboria’s favour.

Walsh raised her rival’s arm in celebration, but there was regret for the Belfast fighter, who felt she should have been on level terms going into the third round.

“It was a really close fight,” she said. “She was 3-2 ahead after the first round and then obviously she was three-up with the judges going into the last round.

“I felt it was level going into the last round but you have to take a few more risks in the last round and I was getting caught by a few shots. Had it been level going into that round, I maybe wouldn’t have taken those risks.

“But I felt it was a great fight, I was in it the whole way and the judges just veered towards her a little more today.”

Overall, she was pleased with silver. “I’ve had a tough year but to be back on the world stage is a huge achievement, so I’m proud of it,” she added.

Kaci Rock (left) in action against England Sacha Hickey during the women's 65kg final. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Welterweight Kaci Rock was also beaten to the gold medal, defeated by England’s Sacha Hickey.

The 23-year-old had produced a magnificent comeback on Friday to claim a semi-final victory over Scotland’s Caitlin Rainey and had to replicate the feat after falling behind in the first round against the Hickey.

Born in Belfast and raised in Greystones, Rock – whose father, Jim, was a four-weight Irish champion – had to be on the front foot to get inside the reach of her southpaw rival, and managed just that towards the latter stages of the first round. However, it was scored 10-9 in Hickey’s favour by all five judges after her strong start.

Hickey had all the answers to Rock’s industrious effort, producing a string of effective left uppercuts to dominate the contest and leave herself in full control heading into the third round.

The 22-year-old comfortably saw off Rock’s final salvos to claim a unanimous victory.

Northern Ireland’s final hope of a boxing gold is Jon McConnell, who faces Orlando Holley-Sotomi of Wales in the men’s light-middleweight final at 1.15pm on Saturday.