MPs back Northern Ireland Troubles Bill to deal with legacy of conflict

Northern Secretary Sir Chris Bryant on the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill: “It’s about honesty, candour, the pursuit of justice, and most importantly, truth. Because in the end, it’s only truth that can really set us free.' Photograph: Zoe Head-Thomas/PA Wire

Draft legislation to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles has been passed by the House of Commons.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Bryant said veterans and those who lost loved ones in the decades of conflict “deserve answers”.

MPs voted 330 to 178, majority 152, in favour of the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill at the third reading on Tuesday. It will now be sent to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

The draft law was first introduced to parliament last year and is set to overhaul the previous Conservative government’s Legacy Act, with a reformed Legacy Commission.

Bryant appeared emotional in the Commons on Tuesday evening as he said: “This Bill isn’t about one group or another. It’s not about special favours for one group or another.

“It’s about honesty, candour, the pursuit of justice, and most importantly, truth. Because in the end, it’s only truth that can really set us free.”

He had earlier said: “When people say to me that people need to move on in Northern Ireland, my answer is, ‘No’.

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“No one has moved on more than the victims and survivors of the Troubles. They’re not living in the past, they’re living with the past.

“And if it’s not resolved, if people don’t get answers, that trauma will pass on to the next generation.”

He said: “Veterans and those armed forces families who lost loved ones in the conflict deserve answers.

“It is in the interests of the whole armed forces community affected by the Troubles that steady progress is made to ensure this legislation’s provisions are effective.”

At committee stage, he rejected an accusation from Traditional Unionist Voice MP Jim Allister (North Antrim) that the Bill had been drafted to “spare the sensitivities of the Republic of Ireland”.

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Alex Burghart argued the legislation will allow, but not compel, the Republic to co-operate with the Legacy Commission.

Bryant said the two governments plan to pass their own legislation to implement the agreement, which will “come into force in lockstep”.

The Irish Government has promised the fullest possible co-operation with UK investigations.

More than 3,500 people were killed in The Troubles from the late 1960s until the 1998 Belfast Agreement, in sectarian conflict largely centred on whether Northern Ireland should remain in the UK or become part of a united Ireland.

More than 150 amendments were proposed by the British government last week, prompting concerns over the ability of MPs to adequately scrutinise the draft legislation over two days.

This included the UK’s attorney general being given the responsibility of deciding whether serious prosecutions related to the Troubles should go ahead.

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Gavin Robinson claimed the involvement of the attorney general would not give more protections for veterans, while Labour’s Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East) urged the government to reconsider the change.

Alliance MP Sorcha Eastwood (Lagan Valley) also argued the situation in Northern Ireland “is not black and white, it is shades of grey”, as she criticised the new role of the attorney general.

On Monday, concerns were raised over the exclusion of the Omagh bombing from the new Legacy Commission’s jurisdiction.

The Bill states the Commission will only look at events and conduct between January 1st, 1966 and April 10th, 1998 – when the Belfast Agreement was signed.

But the republican car bombing, which killed 29 people, including a woman who was pregnant with twins, took place months after the peace agreement on August 15th, 1998.

MPs voted to reject a bid by the DUP’s Robinson to extend the cut-off to August 30th, 1998.

There is an ongoing inquiry into the Omagh bombing, with a memorandum of understanding signed in April 2025 to secure the co-operation of the Irish government.

In Westminster, pressure was also put on ministers to allow victims of sexual violence during the Troubles to request an investigation.

Bryant pledged to “get that right in the House of Lords”, after Ulster Unionist Party MP Robin Swann (South Antrim) argued victims should not “become an overlooked part of the history of the Troubles”.