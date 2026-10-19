Ulster ‘understand the challenge’ that awaits in South Africa

Zac Ward is a doubt for Richie Murphy's side after he picked up an ankle injury against Zebre on Saturday. Photograph: Giuseppe Fama/Inpho

A first win is in the bag, albeit at Zebre in the Challenge Cup, and yet there is simply no let up for Ulster as they now depart for South Africa where the challenging task of facing the Bulls and the Stormers awaits.

Still without a victory after three rounds in the URC, having drawn two games and lost one for an eight-point tally, this is hardly the situation Richie Murphy wanted to find his side in ahead of a match at altitude in Pretoria against the in-form Bulls before they move on to Cape Town to test themselves against the strength of the Stormers.

The bonus-point win over Zebre will at least have made Ulster feel better about themselves ahead of the long trip, though there are concerns over internationals Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney, who both missed the game in Parma due to muscle injuries picked up in training last week.

It’s hoped both will be available to feature at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon, however, there is doubt over Zac Ward after he picked up ankle injury against Zebre.

Locks Ben Donnell and Eli Snyman and Ethan McIlroy also missed out at the weekend and will undergo fitness monitoring in South Africa.

Getting a positive result against the Bulls will be a tall ask for Ulster, as they learned two years ago when they were crushed 47-21 in Pretoria.

“They understand the challenge,” said Ulster forwards coach Clarke Dermody. “We had a show of hands as to who had played there [South Africa] and there were maybe four or five in the room that hadn’t.

“So we’ll make sure that they get a chance to talk to the boys that have played there and what it feels like, because it is different playing at altitude.

“All we can do is be as ready as we can be. We’ve got some good plans in place that we’ll get a chance to have a crack at [in training] and then it’ll be up to them to get their mentality right and go out and execute it.”