Doué and Vitinha burn bright as brittle Barcelona come unstuck against PSG

Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain 4 (Doué 38, Hernández 72, Vitinha 81, Ruiz 86) Barcelona 2 (Espart 55, Yamal 79)

Fire, noise, fury, a sense of empty energy. And across town, a football match too.

Do any of these randomly pitched autumnal Champions League fixtures mean anything? Probably not when you’re Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, and the only game in town is risk-free TV income and a semi-guaranteed place in the knockout stuff.

But this was still a dazzling occasion at the Parc des Princes as the champions of France and Spain played out a light, open, frictionless, exhibition-style game of football. PSG finished 4-2 winners, having been pegged back to 2-2 at one stage. But this was also a game where the score almost didn’t seem to matter at times, and where the only really hard message was the frailty of the Barcelona backline and PSG’s thrilling attacking energy in these midweek A-games.

“Debris! Debris! DEBRIS!” the insanely loud announcer screamed into his mic before kick-off, what appeared to be a poor-taste tribute to the current state of the nation’s capital, although it may also have been “du bruit”.

In the hours leading up to the game, France’s interior minister had specifically ruled out postponing the whole thing due to the ongoing state of civil unrest, the kind of statement that is no doubt intended to sound reassuring, but which also generates its own kind of whiplash.

Paris is burning. Paris is always burning. No, but Paris really is burning this time. The main site of the violence of the last few days is three miles east of the Parc, which lurks by the ring road in one of Paris’ slightly négligé inner quarters, rising up like a vast concrete alien doughnut in between the town houses.

On matchday, it required a degree of cognitive dissonance to take in these two opposing spectacles. On one hand, the piles of charred bikes and the mass looting which has, in reassuringly Parisian style, seemed to focus on elite high-fashion brands. Chanel will rue the day.

PSG's Joao Neves jumps over Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

And in the middle of this, Paris also hosted this glittering treat of a game, stuffed with so many throwaway little delicacies, like an elite artisan patisserie. Before kick-off there were leaping tongues of flame, a laser show spectacular, and an awe-inspiringly vast tifo at one end showing a ghoulish PSG serial killer type attacking the Barcelona badge with his blood-soaked chainsaw. The message here seemed to be: we are confident. We believe in our process. And we will hack you to death.

This was a high-grade, disarmingly open game at the start. For Hansi Flick’s Barcelona it represented a genuine test of method, an elite team that plays with a studied disregard for some of the tenets of positional defensive play. We will press forward and trust what lies behind. We will also give up on the basic idea of marking from the kick-off, as it turned out.

With one minute gone PSG should have scored. A quick passing move from right to left put Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in space. His shot pinged off a post and back to an offside Ousmane Dembélé, who shinned wide of an open goal.

There was a fury to PSG in those opening minutes, the front players finding angles and free channels. Pedri and Marc Bernal in central midfield took a while to settle for Barça. Bernal is pure La Masia, a baby-faced 19-year-old Catalan, misleadingly so, as he also has the physique of a rugby union flanker. And Pedri is of course the kind of footballer who glides through these occasions, so casual you half expect to look down and notice he’s playing in flip-flops and holding a Calippo.

Before long Barcelona were making chances of their own, Dani Olmo setting off on a couple of surging deep runs, Anthony Gordon almost getting on the end of a cutback.

João Cancelo was booked with 16 minutes gone for a lunge on Désiré Doué, a disastrous state of affairs for any full-back faced with this nightmare of feints and fast-twitch feet. And two minutes later Dembélé was off, injured chasing the ball, replaced by Ferran Torres. Maybe he should play a bit more, get match fit.

Still the game just zinged from end to end. Raphinha had a close-range shot blocked by Matvey Safonov after a nice pass from Gordon. PSG had three shots blocked or saved in the space of six seconds on 28 minutes, Joan García saving brilliantly low down.

And on 37 minutes PSG deservedly took the lead. The goal was in keeping with the game, expertly high-tech but also oddly easy and open. Lamine Yamal tried a clever chipped clearance. João Neves claimed the ball back. It fell to Doué, and he was able to jink inside, feel the space around him, and shoot low inside the post.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal is challenged by PSG's Warren Zaire-Emery. Photograph: Julien de Rosa/AFP via Getty Images

PSG were bossing this by now, Kvaratskhelia running up and down the gears on the left. By the break Barcelona were hanging on, overrun in midfield and straining to contain PSG on the flanks.

The start of the second half was more of the same: mobile, relentless, high grade product, lovely attacking interchanges, large spaces in the Barcelona backline. Doué forced another fine close-range save, played in by Vitinha.

On 54 minutes Barcelona equalised. Xavi Espart got it, galloping through the left side of the PSG defence and smashing a shot into the net off the hands of Safonov. The PA announcer gave the goal to Lamine Yamal, because, well, great branding. But it was Espart’s first in Europe, the second of his career. He’s 19, hyper-versatile, another Catalan youth-team player.

Before long Barça had made a triple substitution. One of those entering the field was Rodri. Would this see order restored? For a while it did feel as though Rodri was the only grown-up on the pitch, as Barcelona did started to dominate possession and territory.

But PSG always have tools to hurt you. Doué sliced open the right hand side again and crossed for Fabián Ruiz to hit the post from six yards out. From the corner Lucas Hernandez was given space to leap and produce a wonderful finish, thumped off the meaty part of the forehead high into the top corner.

Six minutes later it was 2-2. This was a strange goal, scored by Lamine Yamal after a wonderful run in from the right and a lofted near-post finish that in the moment either looked like a mistake from Safonov or a moment of pure invention.

And two minutes after that it was 3-2 to PSG as the game just kept on running to its own speed. It was another brilliant goal, this time a controlled first time shot from Vitinha, seizing on a bouncing ball near the edge of the box. Fabián Ruiz added a fourth four minutes from the end as PSG just kept coming. – Guardian