Centre Alex Nankivell signs new contract at Munster

Munster centre Alex Nankivell has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at the province until at least the end of the 2028-2029 season, potentially opening the door for the New Zealander to become Irish qualified before the conclusion of that deal.

Nankivell joined Munster from the Chiefs in the summer of 2023, meaning he will become Irish qualified at the start of the 2028-29 season ahead of his 32nd birthday that October, and he has made no secret of his desire to play.

Last month, Nankivell admitted: “I would love to stay here at Munster. That’s the ultimate. Then the international stuff is the cherry on top because staying at Munster means I’ll qualify to play Ireland, and playing international is the dream. So, it kind of works in tandem, really.”

His debut season quickly made him an instant hit with the Munster fans, scoring three tries in 19 appearances to earn a place in the URC Elite XV.

Despite missing two months with a hamstring injury, he scored four tries in 15 starts in his second year at Munster in 2024/25. Last season, Nankivell played 20 games, earning three Player of the Match awards. He capped off the season with appearances for the Barbarians against South Africa and Wales, and won both the Men’s Player of the Year and Supporters’ Players Of The Year awards at the 2026 Munster Rugby Awards.