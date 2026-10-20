Father of triple murder accused Robert O’Connor died after 44 stab wounds in ‘sustained’ attack

Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan (pictured) on Tuesday told Roisin Lacey, prosecuting counsel, that she conducted a postmortem examination on Mark and Louise O’Connor’s remains on October 1st, 2025. File photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The father of triple murder accused Robert O’Connor died after suffering 44 stab wounds in “a sustained and violent attack” at his Co Louth home, while his wife was stabbed at least 20 times, the Chief State Pathologist has told a Central Criminal Court jury.

The expert witness also testified on Tuesday that there were no obvious defence injuries on the bodies of Mark and Louise O’Connor.

Robert O’Connor (32), of Drumgowna, Louth Village, Dundalk, Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, or guilty of manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility, to the killing of his mother Louise (56), his father Mark (54) and his younger brother Evan (27) at their home, between September 28th and 29th, 2025.

The Central Criminal Court jury has heard the accused accepts he caused the death of the three victims.

The Chief State Pathologist, Linda Mulligan, on Tuesday told Roisin Lacey, prosecuting counsel, that she conducted a postmortem on Mark and Louise O’Connor’s remains on October 1st, 2025. The witness said she was aware the three deceased all had multiple stab wounds and there was a significant amount of blood on the bodies.

The witness said she had not attended Drumgowna, but viewed photographs of the scene, where she saw Mark’s body near the entrance gate to the house. Mulligan said the body of Evan, who was found wearing only shorts, was near the patio doors, while Louise was found fully clothed in the kitchen.

The witness said three knives were recovered from the scene.

Regarding Mark, Mulligan said he had heavy blood-staining over the head, hands and clothing. She said he had been stabbed 44 times in total and that the majority of the stab wounds were to the back, head and neck.

She said his shirt and trousers were heavily blood-stained. One stab wound went through the shoulder blade and entered the left chest cavity to a depth of 20cm, but had not damaged the left lung, she said.

Mulligan said Mark’s brain was swollen. She testified that blood loss had compromised respiration because of air in the chest cavities, which would have resulted in Mark’s death.

The witness said the 44 stab wounds and seven incised wounds suggested “a sustained and violent attack”.

She said death had occurred from blood loss and respiratory compromise arising from multiple stab wounds with no contributory factors.

Turning to the postmortem on Louise, Mulligan said her body was discovered with multiple stab wounds and there was heavy blood-staining over her hair, face, hands and clothing.

Mulligan said Louise had been stabbed at least 20 times including to the head, the front and back of the trunk, and the upper left arm.

She said no obvious defence injuries were identified.

In both cases, Prof Mulligan said many of the injuries showed one squared and one blunted end, indicating that the blade of the knife used was a single, sharp-edged weapon.

The trial continues on Wednesday before Judge Mícheál P O’Higgins and a jury of six men and six women, who will be told about the postmortem performed on Evan O’Connor.