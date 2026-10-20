‘We don’t want a repeat of that’: Leinster fuelled by memory of Croke Park loss to Munster

Leinster assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal believes his former side Munster are in “a good place” ahead of Saturday’s derby meeting in the United Rugby Championship at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 6pm).

Over the course of his 62 appearances as a Munster player from 2015 to 2020, Bleyendaal enjoyed two wins out of five outings against Leinster. Victories for the southern province in this fixture have continued to be few and far between since then, although Clayton McMillan’s charges did secure a 31-14 triumph at the expense of their arch rivals in last October’s URC meeting at Croke Park.

While the remainder of the 2025/26 season was often turbulent for Munster, the current term thus far has seen them record two wins and one draw from four games played – including an emotionally charged Champions Cup pool-stage win over Racing 92 last Saturday.

“I would say [Munster are in] a good place,” Bleyendaal remarked at a Leinster media briefing in UCD on Monday. “I think they’re very hard to beat, they’re having good wins. Maybe their hand is being forced, but there’s a bit of youth being injected in there too, which brings a bit of a different dynamic.

“Our poor performance last year is really sharpening the mind that we don’t want a repeat of that. So we are aware of the challenge that Munster will bring and we were definitely lacking in many departments last year.”

While Leinster are expected to have a relatively strong hand to pick from this weekend, Jack Conan is ruled out. The experienced backrow injured his shoulder in the act of scoring a try in the province’s convincing win away to Clermont Auvergne on Saturday.

Although he is uncertain how long Conan will be sidelined for, Bleyendaal acknowledged it is a big blow for the player as the Ireland squad for next month’s Nations Championship games is set to be named on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure how long [he’ll be out], but definitely not [playing] this weekend and obviously the timing of the Irish announcement is not ideal. I don’t know if they’ll have news before then or within the week,” said Bleyendaal, who added that Conan was being assessed on Monday.

“James Culhane is now back. We’ve got cover, but we lost Josh Ericson as well. He played a few matches with Caelan [Doris] out. So we’ve got cover, but we’re getting stressed as well in that one position.”