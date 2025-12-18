Rugby

Munster make six changes for URC clash against Ospreys

Tom Farrell and Calvin Nash among those to come into starting XV

Munster's Craig Casey, Josh Wycherley and Calvin Nash. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Munster's Craig Casey, Josh Wycherley and Calvin Nash. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Thu Dec 18 2025 - 15:052 MIN READ

Munster have made six changes and two positional switches for the URC match against Ospreys at Dunraven Brewery Field on Saturday (5.30pm KO).

There are three changes in the forwards and three in the backs from the Champions Cup match against Gloucester with Jeremy Loughman, Fineen Wycherley, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Tom Farrell and Calvin Nash all coming into the starting XV.

Loughman comes into the side where he is joined by Niall Scannell and Michael Ala’alatoa in the frontrow with Jean Kleyn and Wycherley lining out in the secondrow. Kendellen comes into the backrow at openside while captain Jack O’Donoghue shifts to the blindside with Gavin Coombes remaining at number eight.

There is a new halfback partnership with Patterson and Jack Crowley linking up while Farrell comes into the side to join Alex Nankivell in the centres.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Leinster and Ulster name much-changed sides for Aviva Stadium clash

The slow march to lower tackle heights in rugby appears unlikely to stop

‘I felt like I let the lads down’: James Ryan making amends after suspension

In the back three, Shane Daly moves to the left wing with Nash taking his place on the right wing for what will be his second appearance this season. Mike Haley retains his place at fullback.

Among the replacements, Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Conor Bartley, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett are the forwards cover while Ethan Coughlan and JJ Hanrahan are the two backs replacements.

Munster Rugby: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Paddy Patterson; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Michael Ala’alatoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (capt), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Conor Bartley, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Ahern, Ethan Coughlan, JJ Hanrahan, John Hodnett.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley