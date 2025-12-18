Munster make six changes for URC clash against Ospreys

Munster have made six changes and two positional switches for the URC match against Ospreys at Dunraven Brewery Field on Saturday (5.30pm KO).

There are three changes in the forwards and three in the backs from the Champions Cup match against Gloucester with Jeremy Loughman, Fineen Wycherley, Alex Kendellen, Paddy Patterson, Tom Farrell and Calvin Nash all coming into the starting XV.

Loughman comes into the side where he is joined by Niall Scannell and Michael Ala’alatoa in the frontrow with Jean Kleyn and Wycherley lining out in the secondrow. Kendellen comes into the backrow at openside while captain Jack O’Donoghue shifts to the blindside with Gavin Coombes remaining at number eight.

There is a new halfback partnership with Patterson and Jack Crowley linking up while Farrell comes into the side to join Alex Nankivell in the centres.

In the back three, Shane Daly moves to the left wing with Nash taking his place on the right wing for what will be his second appearance this season. Mike Haley retains his place at fullback.

Among the replacements, Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Conor Bartley, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Ahern and John Hodnett are the forwards cover while Ethan Coughlan and JJ Hanrahan are the two backs replacements.

Munster Rugby: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Paddy Patterson; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Michael Ala’alatoa; Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley; Jack O’Donoghue (capt), Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Conor Bartley, Edwin Edogbo, Tom Ahern, Ethan Coughlan, JJ Hanrahan, John Hodnett.