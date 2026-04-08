Ulster sign outhalf Jamie Benson from Harlequins on two-year deal

Ulster have signed Irish-qualified outhalf Jamie Benson on a two-year deal.

The 23-year-old will leave Premiership side Harlequins at the end of the season to join the northern province during the summer.

A utility back who can also cover centre and fullback, Benson came through the Quins Academy, making his senior debut for the club as a 19-year-old against Northampton Saints in November 2021.

A former Cambridge University student, Benson qualifies for Ireland through family in Belfast. He represented England at under-18 and under-20 level and was included in the wider England A squad earlier this season.

“It feels like a fantastic time to be joining Ulster Rugby,” said Benson of the move. “The team are playing an entertaining brand of rugby, which I am excited to be a part of.

“I have strong family connections to the province through my mum, who grew up in Belfast, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Ulster Rugby general manager Rory Best added: “We are delighted to be signing a player of Jamie’s quality as we build our squad ahead of next season.

“He has shown a lot of potential for Harlequins, performing well when given the opportunity and making an impact at PREM level and in the Champions Cup.

“Jamie brings quality and competition to our fly-half depth, and has that added strength of bringing versatility to the backline at inside centre or full-back.

“At 23 years old, he joins us with his best years ahead of him and we can’t wait to welcome him to Ulster this summer.”