Murrayfield to host possible Glasgow v Leinster Champions Cup semi-final

Murrayfield will host the semi-final between Glasgow and Leinster if they can both come through next weekend's quarter-finals. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

In the event of Glasgow and Leinster winning their quarter-finals at home to Toulon and Sale Sharks respectively this weekend, the Champions Cup organisers have confirmed that a semi-final between them in three weeks’ time would take place in Murrayfield.

EPCR has confirmed four potential venues to host this season’s semi-finals, and were Leinster to beat Sale Sharks at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm) and Toulon to overcome Glasgow in Scotstoun earlier that day, then Leo Cullen’s team would have home advantage and so return to the Aviva on the weekend of May 2nd/3rd.

Following the quarter-finals this weekend, the clubs with the highest rankings from the pool stage of the tournament will earn home country advantage for the semi-finals.

Two of the four selected venues – one apiece in France, Ireland, England and Scotland – will play host to a semi-final depending on which club progresses with home country advantage.

The four venues are:

Stade Atlantique Bordeaux Métropole, Bordeaux (capacity: 42,100)

Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh (capacity: 67,130)

Aviva Stadium, Dublin (capacity: 51,700)

Stadium MK, Milton Keynes (capacity: 30,500)