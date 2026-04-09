Leinster ‘very close’ to hitting their best, says Joe McCarthy as Sale challenge looms

This time a year ago, Leinster had just won their Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Harlequins 62-0 and were about to win their quarter-final 52-0 against Glasgow Warriors. Okay, those results were a tad freakish, and also said much about the opposition, but certainly no one was expecting history to repeat itself.

This is even truer after Leinster’s rollercoaster 49-31 Round of 16 victory over Edinburgh last Sunday which set up a quarter-final against Sale Sharks this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm). Their attack was so sharp, and at times loose, that it effectively contributed 10 of the game’s 12 tries, and 68 of the 80 points. Yet in Joe McCarthy’s opinion, their best rugby is tantalisingly within reach.

“At the moment, we feel like we’re not fully at our best yet, but we feel very close. That’s the general feeling. It’s coming through.

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“In the opening of the game against Edinburgh, we felt really on it. We were punching, the forward interplay and the connection with the backs was great, and then it’s just a few, small areas, losing the ball in contact, losing it on the ground, just really basic stuff.

“I don’t know if it’s lapses in concentration. There’s a few areas that we’re looking at, especially in knock-out rugby, doubling down on the basics and holding on to the ball a bit better.

“Our attack is starting to look really good, and we feel very confident in our defence. Maybe a small bit off it on the basics, but the general feeling is we’ve got a great team, and it’s starting to really click a bit.”

Joe McCarthy takes the ball in a lineout last weekend, when Leinster cruised to a 49-31 victory over Edinburgh. Photograph: Inpho

Up front, even if their scrum didn’t earn the reward their superiority merited and they lost two lineouts as well as an overthrow. “I thought we actually made some good fix-ups into the second half. But nothing too worrying.”

Sale are renowned for their scrum and especially lineout maul, which was the source of both their tries in last Saturday’s 26-17 win away to Harlequins.

“They’re definitely a team where set-piece and physicality are what they’re about. Alex Sanderson preaches that. They’ve just got big bodies and you can see they’ve got lifters who want to get forward and players in their second line punching hard. So that’ll be a big challenge this week that we will look to try and get on top. We’ll have to have a good plan around that.”

It’s all music to McCarthy’s ears.

“I love mauling, always have. I’ve probably been used a bit more in the air recently, but then I love attacking on the ground, on to the next job. It’s a wrestle, I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

This aspect of McCarthy’s game was honed by his scrum and maul coach at Blackrock College, Séamus Toomey.

Séamus Toomey developed a conveyor belt of professional props in his 13 seasons at Blackrock College. Photograph: Inpho

“He put so much emphasis on it. Blackrock has produced a lot of props but in school the scrum doesn’t matter that much. You can only push a metre-and-a-half, and honestly, we’d been doing like, two-hour scrum sessions. It’s important, obviously, but in Senior Cup it’s not that important,” he says, laughing.

“In school, we’d always get Senior Cup lads who’d left school and were a bit older than us, or even lads from the rugby club in Stradbrook, so they had bigger bodies, to maul against us. I remember Thomas Clarkson was a year out of a school, he was playing 20s and came down for a session against us.

“Our sessions just drilled it into me. When I went to Ireland 20s or Leinster Academy, I felt like I had a bit of an edge on the lads, that I was way more developed in that area. I’m excited to do it in training unit sessions and in mauls in games. In attacking mauls, I feel I can punch well and add a bit there. It’s a big part of the game.”

Toomey developed a conveyor belt of professional props in his 13 seasons at Blackrock College before becoming the IRFU’s performance pathway scrum coach. He is scrum coach for the Ireland under-18s (at the Six Nations Festival in Vichy at present), under-19s and under-20s, while IRFU performance director David Humphreys approved the purchase of seven counterscrum machines, costing €3,300 each, at Toomey’s recommendation, to be dispersed in all the provinces, with two in the High Performance Centre.

“I remember going to South Africa on the Emerging Tour and some of the schools would have them. South Africa were a bit ahead of the game there,” reflects McCarthy.

“They are really good. You have to hit the machine perfectly. You have to balance your core, and if you don’t hit it in the sweet spot, you don’t move it at all. ‘Muckers’ [Robin McBryde] has loved it over the last few weeks, getting a bit in after training sessions. The scrum is so important, so they’re putting a bit of investment into it.

“Robin finds them invaluable, just getting good shape. That’s probably something I have to work on. Sometimes I overfire and leave my hips a bit. So, it’s a bit technical for you guys, I know, so I find them very good. It really works your core as well. Yeah, fun and helpful.”