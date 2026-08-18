Hockey World Cup: Ireland beat South Africa to rouse progression hopes

Men’s World Cup: Ireland 4 (Walker 42, Cole 48, 55, Hyland 59), South Africa 1 (Melville 37)

Just like Ireland’s women did earlier in the day, the men’s side kept their chances of a top-two finish in their World Cup group very much afloat with a 4-1 win over South Africa in Belgium on Tuesday afternoon.

The result means a draw against Spain on Thursday would secure them at least second in the group, sending them in to the top-eight phase of the 16-nation tournament – with a chance of reaching the medal phase of the competition.

They had to come from behind to get their win, South Africa quicker out of the traps in the initial stages, with captain Dayaan Cassiem forcing Jamie Carr to a full-stretch save in the opening minutes.

But Ireland took control for the rest of the quarter, Ben Walker just failing to get on the end of a Sean Murray through-ball. Moments later, a lovely touch from Walker almost set up Jeremy Duncan on the left post. Walker was then denied by South African goalkeeper Cullin de Jager after he had been picked out by a superb Lee Cole aerial ball from the left.

There followed a personal dual between Greg Williams and de Jager, the latter palming away two penalty corner strikes from the Irish fullback before Williams saw a third effort deflected over the bar. Ireland found themselves a man up for 10 minutes after Samkelo Mvimbi was sinbinned, but they failed to take advantage.

South Africa posed the greater threat in a scrappy second quarter, largely through the pace and skill of Cassiem, but it remained scoreless at half-time.

They began the third quarter with three penalty corners, all taken by Mustaphaa Cassiem – Carr saved the first, Walker brilliantly blocked the second and the third went over the bar. And Ireland were indebted to Cole soon after when he cleared a Calvin Davis corner strike off the line.

Ireland’s Louis Rowe in action for Ireland during Tuesday's Pool C game against South Africa. Photograph: Will Palmer/Inpho

But South Africa’s pressure finally paid off in the 37th minute, when Kenton Melville produced a brilliantly improvised finish from Ayakha Mthalane’s shot, scooping the ball over his head and past Carr.

Despite being heavily under the cosh, Ireland somehow turned the game around in the space of six minutes. They were level in the closing stages of the third quarter through Walker after he got on the end of Fergus Gibson’s cross. Early in the final quarter, Cole then made it 2-1 when he sent his drag-flick to the roof of the net from a penalty corner.

Between the scores, Ireland survived a scare when South Africa were awarded a penalty stroke after Carr was initially adjudged to have upended the advancing Carlon Mentoor, however, the video referral showed Carr had been unable to avoid the collision.

South Africa forced two more penalty corners as they battled for a leveller, but Ireland defended superbly before making the most of the game opening up. Cole swept home again from another corner, expertly won by Duncan, before Sam Hyland turned home Louis Rowe’s cross from the left at the death.

Ireland’s win leaves them level on points and goal difference with Spain, who lost 1-0 to Australia on Tuesday. However, since Mark Tumilty’s side have scored more goals in their opening two games, a draw against the Spaniards will suffice on Thursday.

Ireland are currently ranked 10th in the world to Spain’s sixth, but if they can produce a second-half display similar to their effort here, they won’t worry about that gap.

IRELAND: J Carr; F Gibson, P McKibbin, K Marshall (capt), G Williams; A McAllister, S Murray, J McKee; A Empey, J Duncan, L Rowe. Subs: L Roleston, L Witherow, B Walker, J Lynch, P Brown, L Cole, S Hyland.