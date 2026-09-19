Investigations ongoing after nine prisoners overdosed at Midlands Prison on Friday

Three of the prisoners who overdosed required hospital treatment, with one of them still in intensive care on Saturday evening. File photograph: Enda O'Dowd

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) has said it is working closely with the HSE following a number of overdoses at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise on Friday.

It is understood that nine prisoners overdosed and three required hospital treatment. As of Saturday evening, one prisoner remained in the intensive care unit at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

Two prison officers were assaulted by a prisoner during the incident on Friday.

The IPS said it is “committed to preventing the access of contraband including drugs into prisons and [this] continues to be a high priority”.

“The Irish Prison Service has committed to continuing to invest in new technologies and measures to support our efforts to keep contraband out of prisons,” a statement said.

“Extra vigilance is being taken within the prison and information for prisoners around the dangers of consuming contraband has commenced.”

The IPS said its staff “have increased the use of random and intelligence-led cell searches on a daily basis” and that canine units carry out regular searches in prisons.

The prison service said it works closely with An Garda Síochána “with regard to preventing contraband entering our prison” and sharing information which has led to “the seizure of contraband”.

The IPS appealed to prisoners, visitors, staff or members of the public with information about the trafficking of contraband to contact them via the free confidential telephone line (1800 855 717) and text line (086 180 2449).