‘Probably my last year’: Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement plans

Cristiano Ronaldo has hinted at retirement at the end of the upcoming season after saying that it is “probably my last year of football”.

The Portuguese forward made the comments when speaking to Vogue magazine in an article that took an inside look at his wedding day to Georgina Rodríguez in Portugal.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo said, who is contracted to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr until June 2027.

“I have my future all mapped out. I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard. Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.

“And also have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I’ve earned – what we’ve earned. Because after all it’s been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice.”

Now 41 years old, Ronaldo is 24 goals short of scoring 1,000 goals, a milestone he has targeted for the past few years.

After Portugal were eliminated from the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo said it would be his last World Cup, but denied he would retire from the national team yet, leaving the option open to play in Euro 2028.

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the Champions League and was awarded the Ballon d’Or five times over the course of a storied 24-year career, where he has played 1,335 official matches.